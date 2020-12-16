It’s In The Stars: The Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Aquarius

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.
This air sign is uniquely chic every way! What makes Aquarius such a fascinating sign is their juxtaposition between retro (Saturn) and futuristic (Uranus)—making for an eclectic wardrobe of one-of-a-kind pieces. Always ahead of their time, the epic Jupiter and Saturn conjunction on December 21st in their sign will be as memorable as their style. Pale blue, contrasting prints, and sparkly with a space-age twist will make for a cosmic season.
Miu Miu, floral-embellished cotton midi dress, $6,840.00
Rotate, Frida dress, $278
Cucculelli Shaheen, silver Sensu dress, $13,800
Loewe, floral jacquard dress, $2,500
Batsheva, mini dress in holographic blue, $410
Versace, Barocco patchwork silk dress, $2,575
Antonio Marras, patchwork maxi dress, $1,434
Rasario, polka-dot silk organza midi, $2,184
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.