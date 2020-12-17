Last Minute Gift Idea? These Fashion Figures Are All On Cameo From $10-$1,000!

For the person who has everything—why not guarantee a laugh this holiday season in the form of a personalized video message from an internet figure or bona fide celeb? If you haven’t heard of Cameo—allow us to elaborate. Like the name would suggest, Cameo is a website and app where people can book their favorite celebrity (if they’re registered on there) to create a personalized “shout-out” video. Think: birthday wishes, congratulations, anniversaries, or even festive cheer.

So how does it work? You can choose from a range of actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, models, and reality TV stars (and even the most obscure characters you can think of) via the directory. Cameo does require a subscription, so anyone looking to use it must join as a user first.

Not only can you create a video for yourself or someone else, you can also chat with celebrities using DMs (but honestly, the videos are more reliable and popular.) The rest is easy: choose your celeb and fill out a form with your message—which can be up to 250 characters long—as well as who it’s for. Cameos can also be used for promotional messages to advertise a specific company or product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameo (@cameo)

Now, we know what you’re thinking…how much will this set you back? Cameos vary greatly, depending on the celebrity or person that you’re hoping to book. Each individual sets their own prices, so Cameos are known to cost anywhere from $10 to $2,500—though most people are within the $30-$100 range. Some more well-known figures, like Lily Aldridge and Devon Windsor, are donating some or all of their profits to charitable causes too. Note that once you order, you won’t be charged until you receive it via a downloadable link.

As most Cameo videos must be made within seven days of the request being placed, you’ve still got time to order one for a fun and random holiday gift for that Secret Santa recipient you just don’t know what to buy for….

Ready to delve in? Debit cards at the ready! Here’s who you’ll find:

Models

Lily Aldridge – $250

Presley Gerber – $20

Devon Windsor – $110

Charlie Matthews – $45

Owen Lindberg – $30

Zita Vass – $100

Eric Rutherford – $30

Hilary Rhoda – $35

Teddy Quinlivan – $100

River Viiperi – $50

Chase Hill – $10

Jay Gould – $100

Chella Man – $80

Jessica Hart – $30

Tess Holliday – $75

Stacey McKenzie – $75

Slick Woods – $400

Jordan Barrett – $385

India Gants (ANTM winner) – $50

Lisa D’Amato (ANTM All-Stars winner) – $199

Socialites & influencers

Joy Corrigan – $1,000

Amanda Lepore – $70

Gigi Gorgeous – $100

Garrett Swann – $40

Charles-Laurent Lelievre – $50

Hanna Beth (House of DVF season 2 winner) – $25

Caroline Vazzana – $25

Charlotte McKinney – $100

Tessa Hilton – $75

Kathy Hilton – $75

Sonja Morgan – $99

Laith Ashley – $55

Creatives, photographers & TV judges

Nigel Barker – $45

Miss J Alexander – $50

Janice Dickinson – $50

Stacy London – $50

Designers

Rebecca Minkoff – $25

Betsey Johnson – $100

Andrew Warren – $100

Kentaro Kameyama – $28

Korto Momolu – $49

