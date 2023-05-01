What Goes Around Comes Around hosted a cocktail party with Helena Christensen

Ahead of the Met Gala festivities, vintage purveyor What Goes Around Comes Around brought the industry together to raise a glass to Karl Lagerfeld and his work while unveiling a shoppable retrospective of his creations for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and Jean Patou. To co-host the soirée, WGACA co-founders Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione enlisted runway icon Helena Christensen, who’s also starring in the campaign which accompanies the curated exhibit. Joining them on the evening, which was celebrated at the divine new Wooster Street boutique—peep that giant gold antique Chanel perfume bottle find!—were the likes of Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Michaela Coel, Rita Ora, Patti Smith, Sally Singer, Taika, Lion Babe, and many more.

Images: BFA

Don’t expect to see Choupette on this evening’s red carpet

Fashion’s most famous feline, Choupette Lagerfeld, will not be attending this year’s Met Gala, which is a retrospective of her cat dad Karl’s contributions. It was speculated that Choupette may make an appearance, particularly given that she featured in Vogue’s May issue being cradled by Naomi Campbell in an Annie Leibovitz-lensed editorial. Taking to Instagram today, her spokesperson said that while she’s been invited to walk the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum, she will indeed be staying in Paris. “We preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” she said. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Gucci celebrated their new Meatpacking store with a throwback to the ’00s

Gucci and Amy Sacco brought back Bungalow 8 for one night only on Saturday. The occasion was to celebrate Gucci’s new Meatpacking store, which opened its doors last month. Actor Idris Elba was on DJ duties and the party welcomed Leonardo DiCaprio, Cara Delevingne, François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh, Chris Meloni, Karen Elson, Chris Rock, Alexa Chung, Alton Mason, Iman, Gucci’s Susan Chokachi, and more. The evening even brought back Bungalow 8’s iconic NO VACANCY sign from the building facade.

GSTQ unveils inaugural menswear offering

Dany Garcia, founder of GSTQ, today revealed a rebrand as well as an expansion into menswear. Garcia says it’s been a long time coming, and promises the debut collection, Fall Winter ’23, will combine luxury and streetwear when it drops on August 15. Within the line will be jackets, coats, sweatshirts, hoodies, tops, tees, pants, and suits; all intended to carry the wearer seamlessly and comfortably from day to night. As for the rebrand, it sees a new vibrantly-colored logo, and new visuals will begin rolling out from today to make the brand transformation. The menswear collection will incorporate sizes from XS – XXL with prices ranging from $78- $798.

