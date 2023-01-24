Kaia Gerber is Elle’s February cover star

Let’s go to the beach! While the chill sets in on the East Coast, Golden State girl Kaia Gerber is giving us seasonal envy as she stars in a fashion editorial shot on the beaches of her hometown of Malibu by Cass Bird. As she models an array of mostly Celine outfits from the recent Los Angeles show, the 21-year-old opens up to Véronique Hyland about this new chapter of her life; her leading lady era. Gerber is starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Mrs. American Pie, with Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett. “I have no idea what I’m doing there,” she jokes. “It’s ridiculous. Carol Burnett made me understand comedy in such a different way. I never would’ve dreamed that I’d get to work with her. I still can’t believe it happened.” Another chance to expand on her comedy chops comes in the form of a movie titled Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman and costarring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Billed as a ‘lesbian Fight Club,’ the project is equally close to her heart. “When you see me looking angry on a runway, you wouldn’t assume there’s much of a sense of humor in there. My character is nothing like me as a person at all, but I do think people will respond well to the jokes that are being made. It’s very of its time and very meta,” she says. To read the full feature, with styling by Alex White, see here.

EmRata is the new face of Versace for Spring Summer ’23

The creative dialogue between Emily Ratajkowski and Donatella Versace continues, with the model and author now being cast as the house’s Spring Summer ’23 campaign star. For the new season, La Versace had some particular muses and themes on the brain. Think: rebel and gothic goddess. Enter: EmRata, who showcases collection hits like low-rise leather and denim pants, a matching bralette, and the new Tempest sky-high platform pumps and re-editions of the archival Greca Goddess hobo bag. “The Versace woman is strong, purposeful and always the leader of the pack,” Versace says of her new muse du jour. See the campaign, lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Jacob K, below:

Jackie Rogers, model, muse, and designer, has died

A representative for Jackie Rogers has confirmed that she passed away after a short illness today in New York. The Boston-native is remembered as achieving “great success in all aspects of her work as an actress, fashion model, and clothing designer.” Her spokesperson adds, “She was an ‘influencer’ long before the term was ever imagined.” Known as being a go-to model for Coco Chanel, Valentino, Simonetta, and Fabiani in the 1960s, while also starring in Italian movies while living in Rome, Rogers lived a cosmopolitan and globe trotting life, which she has detailed in depth for New York Social Diary. A short obituary continues: “Jackie was close to people from many walks of life—from friends in her Upper East Side neighborhood where she lived for many years—to the likes of Andy Warhol, Federico Fellini, and Coco Chanel. Her talent and sense of stye will live on in beautiful clothing but she will certainly be missed.” In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in her name to your local ASPCA. RIP.

