Mark Your Diaries! Presentations, Programs, And Parties Happening At Atlanta Apparel

Heading to Atlanta Apparel? Of course you are. Here’s a glimpse at what to add calendar alerts for as you head to AmericasMart from January 31-February 4.

Kickoff Party with Matisse

Calling all footwear fans—the Atlanta Apparel Kickoff Party is time around sponsored by shoe brand Matisse. The party will incorporate a live model demonstration, showcasing key Spring Summer ’23 trends to note as you place your buy, as well as the usual crowd pleasers such as a musical performance, refreshments, and brand giveaways. [Wednesday, February 1, in the Building 3 atrium.]

Mid-Market Soirée

A first for Atlanta Apparel goers, organizers will host the inaugural Mid-Market Soirée the following day, to encourage networking, fostering new friendships on the trade show floor, and, of course, a delicious cocktail or two. [Thursday, February 2, main atrium, 12PM.]

Social Media Brand Discovery Presentation

Social media has irrevocably changed how brand’s share their messaging. With that in mind, Atlanta Apparel is welcoming Paula Ersley of Acadia and Little Words Project to host an informative session on Social Media Brand Discovery. Keen to dabble more in Reels, boost your visibility, or connect on a deeper level with prospective customers? This one is not to be missed. [Wednesday, February 1, main atrium, 10.30AM.]

Lounges

This market, Atlanta Apparel is offering three curated lounges, all with unique daily activations. Mommy & Me on Floor 3, Athleisure & Lounge on Floor 4 and Spring Summer ’23 on Floor 5.

On Wednesday, Floor 3 will feature a build-your-own-necklace station, on Thursday, Floor 4 will present an illustrator drawing at-market outfits, and on Friday, Floor 5 will offer an iced coffee bar. You had us at hello!

Furthermore, in the Building 3 registration lobby, Atlanta Apparel will feature a Pantone Color of the Year photo opp and a Discover Atlanta interactive map, showcasing local dining and attractions to round out the market experience. As always, there’s also signature market amenities including grab-and-go breakfast and coffee options from Wednesday through Friday, a live DJ daily upon arrival, daily happy hours, complimentary mid-morning and afternoon treats, and new buyer orientation sessions led by Sarabeth Jackson, IMC Director of Buyer Services for apparel.

