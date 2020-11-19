Jennifer Lopez Tells WSJ. Mag: “I Feel Like Everybody Aged, Like, Three Years During This Pandemic”

Jennifer Lopez covers WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovator issue and inside she gives a candid interview with Jonathan Van Meter about her career and what she appreciated about taking a time out during the lockdown earlier this year.

One of her big reveals is that she when she heard her fragrance made a billion dollars in revenue and she didn’t, she decided to change her business strategy. “I had been challenging Benny [Medina] for a while on our business stuff,” she says. “Because I just felt like we weren’t doing it right. I realized this when I sat down with my perfume company and they showed me all these numbers. And they said to me, ‘We’ve made a billion dollars. A billion. Dollars And then they said, ‘We have a plan to get to $2 billion and this is how we’re going to do it and we want to re-sign you.’ I’m sitting there going, ‘You made a billion dollars? I came up with the perfume. I came up with the name. I’m marketing it. It’s my face in the ads. I didn’t make that kind of money. Where is the billion dollars?”

J.Lo also shares what she learned from quarantine earlier this year. “I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably—ever,” she says. “And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with. It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working. You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices. We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things. And I realized, ‘God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today.’ I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic.” Truth!

Last week Lopez was honored with the Pop Culture Innovator award by Maluma. WSJ. Magazine held its annual Innovator Awards in a virtual format, which marks the 10th Anniversary celebrating “A Decade of Innovation.”

WSJ. Magazine’s November issue out on newsstands Saturday, November 21st.

