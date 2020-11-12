WATCH: J.Lo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Patti Smith, And More Join WSJ. Magazine (Virtually!) For Annual Innovator Awards

Luxury glossy WSJ. Magazine premiered its annual Innovator Awards in a virtual format on Wednesday night, honoring eight figures—all of whom grace separate covers of the magazine’s November issue—for their admirable accomplishments. And for the first time ever, the usually ultra-private, star-studded event was available for everyone to partake in, as it was presented online.

Selected by WSJ. Magazine editors, the honorees and presenters in their respective categories were: BTS (Music), presented by James Corden, Darren Walker (Philanthropy), presented by Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Lopez (Pop Culture), presented by Maluma, MASS Design Group (Architecture), presented by Hank Willis Thomas, Michaela Coel (Television) presented by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Patti Smith (Literature), presented by Ethan Hawke, Titus Kaphar (Art), presented by Swizz Beatz and Tyler Perry (Entertainment), presented by Taraji P. Henson.

After the turbulent year that was 2020, Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief, said that she’s grateful these innovators will “leave the world a better place than they found it”.

Watch the ceremony below:

WSJ.’s November issue will be available in the U.S. on November 21st.

