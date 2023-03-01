Pack Your Bags, Spring Break Style—What To Wear & Where To Go!

Spring Break is just ahead, so we’re sharing all the best places to visit and the must-haves to take with you.

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection is one of the best hotels in the American West. The 134-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property’s mountain spirit. The hotel’s two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrance to spectacular mountain views. And sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, an American bistro; après-ski favorite the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry speakeasy Bad Harriet; Felix Roasting Co. (the brand’s first location outside of New York City) as well as a reimagined spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a ski concierge, and outdoor pool and hot tub.

Our must-haves when staying at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen…

In an abstract all-over animal print and with a high stand-up collar, these Malisha ski overalls are a key piece. Wind and water-resistant four-way stretch fabric in a triple-layered softshell construction offers a high level of freedom of movement for every activity. Functional details, such as the internal snow guard and the quilted sections on the shoulders and knees also complement this high-performance design.

Perfect to pair with your favorite jeans, the ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo’s bodysuit is crafted in soft stretch fabric in a classic, fitted crewneck silhouette.

This lightweight but ultra hydrating face oil targets visible signs of aging to reveal balanced, radiant looking skin. It’s best for use on fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture.

This water repellent trench uses Max Mara’s Cameluxe material: an upcycling process that utilizes excess camel hair fabric from the luxury brand’s iconic coats and reweaves it to create an ultra-fine padding for the Cube coats.This technique makes it a great transitional piece because it’s super lightweight while still maintaining warmth.

The Polaris is comprised of four linked rings of 18k gold, two of which are pavé set with full cut white diamonds, while the bands are joined by connectors of 18k gold. Divine!

Journeying into a new stratosphere, this Snowboard Sneaker Boot fuses a sporty aesthetic with high-tech astronaut gear. Monochrome laces, a mesh tongue, and perforated toe box nod to basketball styles, while the flexible, insulated silhouette recalls the brand’s original 1969 design. It’s fitted with suction pads on the rubber tread sole too to ensure traction, whatever the terrain.

From the slopes to après ski, look your chicest at all times in these ski overalls from Goldbergh, with their diamond quilting, plenty of pockets, and detachable elastic suspenders and front bib.

Occupying an entire city block on Collins Avenue, 1 Hotel South Beach sits directly on 600 feet of pristine beachfront, offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami’s natural paradise Biscayne Bay, and Downtown Miami’s ever-expanding skyline. Throughout the 425-room hotel, the celebration of nature is evident through the intentional use of locally sourced, repurposed materials, biophilic design elements, as well as the Retreat Collection; a selection of nature-inspired premier suites within the 1 Hotel residences. The hotel houses an impressive 18,000-square foot wellness center encompassing the award-winning Bamford Wellness Spa and Anatomy gym, four pools, beachfront service, and several food and beverage outlets including WATR at The Rooftop, 1 Beach Club, Habitat, Plnthouse, DRIFT, Neighbors, and The Sandbox—each of which is deeply rooted in seasonal cuisine with a strong emphasis on its fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Those who are looking to experience all the hotel’s facilities can also join The Beach Club, an exclusive private membership program that allows members to indulge in all the amenities that 1 Hotel South Beach has to offer.

Our must-haves when staying at the 1 Hotel South Beach…

Flashes of orange nod to the city’s balmy sunsets, while Hunza G’s neon and pastel shades nod to Miami’s distinctive Art Deco architecture.

Channel good times in these denim shorts constructed in a retro-inspired silhouette with a flattering high waist and frayed hems.

Big moves only in CALL THE SHOTS. Answer to no one in these bold, flirty shades.

POOLSIDE bags are the original hand embroidered, personalized straw tote bags. POOLSIDE’s Fair Trade certified bags are handwoven by female artisans in The Philippines, India, and Morocco, using natural materials and sustainable processes.

This take on the Alfie blazer features a sleek, collarless silhouette, a relaxed fit that’s straight through the waist, and a longer elegant length for more layering potential. A resortwear staple for the evening time, no matter the climate.

Milly’s Anya romper is decorated with a bold modern geometric print. This chic style features a sweetheart neck, adjustable straps, and a tie-accented cut-out front.

Beaches is an 11-piece collection featuring pearls, diamonds, and 18k yellow gold, inspired by celebrity-favorite jewelry designer McCormack’s own day dreams of idyllic vacations.

For tournament season and beyond, the Airlift Fly Dress is your secret weapon for a winning court-to-street look. This A-line tennis dress is made from the brand’s signature sleek performance Airlift fabric with a racerback, built-in shelf bra, and breathable, back cut out.

Known as one of the most distinguished luxury hideaways in the Northeast, Mayflower Inn & Spa is a luxurious 35-room country retreat and holistic wellness destination nestled among 58 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. Only a two-hour drive from New York City and located in the picturesque town of Washington, Connecticut, Mayflower Inn & Spa is home to a world-class holistic wellness center with extensive treatment programs, activities, and fitness center, as well as indoor and outdoor pool. Mayflower Inn is also a renowned culinary destination with two dining outlets, The Garden Room and Tap Room, with farm-fresh seasonal cuisine showcasing the region’s bounty. Unique country experiences include fresh air picnics on the lawn, daily walks with our Expert Chefs and Beverage team through the Chef’s Garden, s’mores by the bonfire, relaxing days spent by the pool, and more.

Our must-haves when staying at the Mayflower Inn & Spa…

A classic high-rise, non-stretch, straight-leg jean that gets better after each wear, never goes out of style, never disappoints, and you can never get enough of. The Molly jean is a mom-style shape named after the brand’s founder which will take you from 9 to 5, to after hours, and beyond.

New Parisian brand, Rainbow K Jewelry, designs the most innovative and unique pieces. Inspired by women in their day-to-day lives, Rainbow K creates jewels to empower the modern woman. Their newest collection features beautiful 18K Gold diamond and gemstone rings, eye-catching piercing earrings and layering necklaces, and fun hoops and bangles. We’ll take it all!

Veronica Beard’s Rory sweater features a contrasting striped v-neckline and open-knit detailing, while its dropped shoulders and long sleeves ensured an elevated but relaxed fit.

Detoxify and refine skin and minimize the appearance of pores with the powerful and effective Activated Black Charcoal and Binchotan White Charcoal Powder wash-off treatment mask. Bye, skin woes!

Fun and flexible, this one piece is an effortless mix of sporty and sexy with a high, snap-front neckline for versatile perfection. Perfect for a dip at The Well!

Fashion or sportswear… why choose? Wear this chic, feminine Lacoste jacket with the matching track pants for an ideal outfit for either travel day or lounging around the property.



Our go-to destination in Palm Beach got a makeover this season! The Colony Hotel, affectionately known as ‘Pink Paradise,’ has unveiled a full guest room redesign in celebration of the hotel’s 75th anniversary. Leading the design is Kemble Interiors, the purveyors of Palm Beach chic, together with design partners Society Social, de Gournay, Schumacher, Brown Jordan, Farrow & Ball, and Matouk, amongst others. “It has long been our intention to align the guest rooms with the ethos of the rest of the property,” says The Colony’s owner and president Sarah Wetenhall. “We desire each guest room to be a luxurious representation of the Palm Beach way of life, generously imbued with The Colony’s unique sense of playfulness, with special attention dedicated to how our guests experience the space.”

Our must-haves when staying at The Colony Hotel…

Each piece is one of a kind, handmade in Palm Beach from vintage designer scarves and repurposed buttons—an individual, just like you! Check out a pop-up this Friday at The Webster!

In our books, everything is more flattering with ruched detailing. Especially this one-piece suit, with cute tie details at the shoulders and a retro gingham print.

The iconic Gigi Thong Sandal is a warm weather essential. It has an adjustable ankle strap and signature padded sock for all-day comfortable wear. Palm Beach chic in a nutshell, wear them with everything from white jeans to a printed sundress.

Your favorite top now available in stripes! Made from an incredibly soft, double-layer cotton gauze, this button-down “Cloud Top” will continue to be the most worn item in your closet as it works from day to night, and for every dress code imaginable.

Something simple to sip while en route to your next destination, this will keep you looking and feeling your best inside and out.

This mini caftan features a silver and white brocade and is a true show stopper with its tinsel skirt. This handcrafted piece is begging to be worn to a black-tie soirée or a special event!

In Lago’s signature caviar beading, this show stopping bracelet with pavé diamonds is the perfect accessory to wear from the beach to cocktails.

