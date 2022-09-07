News

Concept Korea Buzz: Get To Know UL:KIN

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Rozy and ul:kin designer Lee Seong Dong (Courtesy)

Get ready! Concept Korea is back with a physical show highlighting three notable labels scheduled to take place on September 13. The global fashion program, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), has been an official program at NYFW for 12 years, but due to the pandemic, designers and organizers pivoted to showcasing virtually in seasons past. For Spring/Summer ’23, Concept Korea will unveil the new collections from BESFXXK, Cahiers, and ul:kin. Ahead of the presentations, we got to know the designers and the program’s honorary ambassador Rozy, a virtual influencer with a major presence on Instagram. First up! Here’s what you need to know about the brand ul:kin.

Ul:kin is one of the most notable names in the Seoul fashion space. The label, by creative director Lee Seong Dong, places sustainability at the forefront, taking inspiration for collections from art, industrial references, and upcycling. As well as the award winning ready-to-wear line, the brand also has an eco-friendly bag and accessories arm called ul:kin Upcycling Label.

Rozy in ul:kin

For the new season, the designer will cast his eyes to the ocean, with a fishing-inspired offering—80 percent of which will be sustainable. Of what to expect, the designer teased: “This collection is rooted in a heavy subject and unfolds branches through upcycling and sustainable methods that ul:kin has been introducing for several collections. In addition to upcycled abandoned fishing tools and fishing clothes, the collection also introduces details such as multiple pockets and leisure inspired looks with recycled materials, in a bid to translate societal issues into the language of fashion.”

