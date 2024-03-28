An East End-approved beachy blowout without leaving the city? Say less! The Hamptons mainstay, Revolve Hair, is set to open the doors of its chic new West Village location next month.

The Southampton staple is the brainchild of Alicia M. Cook, who struck out on her own when she was just 23-years-old. Now 14 years in business and with 18 years of industry experience under her belt, Cook is bringing the luxury-feeling, ultra chill self-care sanctuary to West 12th Street any minute now. The salon doors will officially open on April 20, just in time for all those summer weddings and rooftop celebrations you’ve RSVPd to.

Cook promises that the new location will bring the same elegant minimalist design, cruelty-free products, and celeb-approved services carried out by top industry stylists that its location Out East has long become known for. You can get ahead of the crowd now too, by emailing westvillage@revolvehair.com to set up your appointments. Think: cutting, styling, color, keratin treatments, extensions, bridal and bridal party hair and makeup, services for kids and teens, and much more.

Save yourself the LIRR fare—and check out the price list and services menu, right here, and catch a sneak peek of the space, below:

