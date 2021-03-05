Once again, Jimi Hendrix has prevailed as an unlikely influence for a Fall ’21 collection, this time at Isabel Marant (last time at Etro!). The legendary late musician, as well as the equally-as-revered Janis Joplin, provided inspiration to the Parisian designer—who took their sartorial high notes and blended them with the techno beat of the 1990s Gabber scene.

As always, I’m down to sing from the Isabel Marant hymn sheet. While it’s always a reliable personal favorite during the frenetic daze of Paris Fashion Week shows, her dependable mix of big energy, high shine frocks with rounded shoulders, Western boots, beaded belts, and folksy shearling boleros, alongside daring hemlines, vinyl, and delicate tops struck a different chord this time around.

Maybe it was how it was presented—in a suitably sparse yet appealing open air setting—that did it for me. It’s exactly the kind of place you’d want to go to when it’s safe to do so again, to hear ear-splittingly loud music and dance with your friends without a care in the world. Wearing exactly this: an insouciant mix of masculine and feminine separates, and an amalgamation of folk, disco, psychedelic flower power, and grunge meets glam pieces. Let me know what time to meet you there at!

See the full collection below:

