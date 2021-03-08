Clean and Chic! Nine Made In Italy Brands To Wear This Spring

Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up: dreamy spring dresses and staple, statement accessories that embody Italian chic!

Paola Ferri Ama Pure

Adding some modern flair to traditional footwear, Paola Ferri’s contemporary styles will carry you from season to season. A pair of her colorful block-heeled sandals, chic ankle boots, or sharp loafers are perfect for making a style statement year-round!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAOLA FERRI (@paolaferri_shoes)

Fabrizio Mancini

Classic leather pieces are a wardrobe staple at this point—and Fabrizio Mancini’s are crafted from some of Italy’s finest leathers. The brand’s backpacks, belts, messengers, and laptop bags are universally sharp and guaranteed to go with everything in your closet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabrizio Mancini Made in Italy (@fabriziomanciniofc)

Amethist

Amethist’s elegant pieces are a fast-track to carefree Italian style. The brand prides itself on its luxe textures and prints, ranging from contemporary stripes to romantic roses. Slip on any of these dresses or tops for an instant bella moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amethist (@amethist_madeinitaly)

Mela Jewelry

The accessories at Mela Jewelry are light and effortless, embodying breezy bohemian glam. Strings of tonal beads, woven bracelets, and mixed media earrings are punctuated by natural pearls for a look that’s easygoing and utterly elegant. Talk about beach chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mela Jewelry (@mela_jewelry)

VLT’S by VALENTINAS

The Dani family has owned and run VLT’s since the late ’60s—and it’s not going anywhere. The brand’s blouses are both comfortable and figure-flattering, accented by distinguished details like embroidery, lace, and timeless prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina’s (@vltsbyvalentinas)

Voile Blanche

The sneakers at Voile Blanche are making us want to ditch heels entirely. The brand’s latest offerings feature chunky soles, tonal colors, and mixed materials like leather and suede, providing a timeless and bold dose of sporty chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voile Blanche (@voile_blanche)

Nani & Co

Architect Valentina Sibilano’s contemporary jewelry is the stuff of artist’s dreams. Her crumpled metal earrings and signature leather cord pendants for Nani & Co are both timeless and rustic, adding an air of mystery to any ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani&Co (@nanietco)

Angela Caputi Giuggiu

Angela Caputi’s jewelry designs merge fashion and art for a refined and eclectic aesthetic. The brand’s striking and sculpted earrings, bold bracelets, and colorful beaded necklaces are renowned for making dreamy statements to complement any style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGELA CAPUTI Giuggiù (@angelacaputi_giuggiu)

ESSEutESSE

Consider ESSEutESSE’s footwear a lesson in vibrant Italian cool. Fringed, metallic, and printed sneakers come in an array of colors and textures, providing an instantly luxe addition to your sneaker collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esseutesse (@esseutesse)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.