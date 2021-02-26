Foxy Lady! Etro Looks To Jimi Hendrix And Ballet Star Nureyev For Fall ’21

Etro, the Italian house founded in the free love era of the late 1960s, has always looked to the idea of freedom as guiding inspiration. This season, Veronica Etro wanted to channel that freedom into self-expression, and who better to look to than the endearing greats of music and dance.

For Fall Winter ’21, Etro had Jimi Hendrix and ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev on the moodboard: particularly imagery of the late superstars whilst off-duty and in their most relaxed, private state. In these images, she was taken by their ability to still exude their personal style, despite being behind closed doors, at home, or away from the stage. Both Nureyev’s love for print and fluid silhouettes and Hendrix’ flair for velvet, embellishment, and whimsical details then formed the basis for today’s offering, shown during Milan Fashion Week. Etro’s father and the founder of the brand, Gimmo Etro, has collected clothing of this ilk for over 30 years too, which was plumbed for inspiration. (Can you imagine getting a peek inside that treasure trove!)

And so, it was a little more relaxed than we’re used to seeing from the haute hippie brand. The signatures—paisley, velvet, and other luscious prints and fabrics—were all there, but joined by items like hoodies, pegasus logo turtlenecks and beanies, half-zip ribbed sweater dresses, and colorful intarsia knits, alongside languid, roomy trousers and printed puffers. That’s not to say it was all about scaling back to only your most comfortable separates though. The poetic, dancer element came through in figure-hugging bodysuits, leggings that looked dressed up when paired with a Hendrix-esque band jacket or patchwork fringed blouses, as well as floor-sweeping evening coats in rich textures.

Despite having two males as the inspiration, it was an undeniably feminine and sensual collection too, thanks to intricate embroidery, flirty silk shorts, dresses and belts that were cinched at the waist, and seductive over-the-knee boots. These tactile and striking pieces certainly seemed to fuse the worlds of music, fashion, and artful movement perfectly…excuse us, while we kiss the sky!

See the full collection below:

