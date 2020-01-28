Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Irina Shayk Gets Candid About Bradley Cooper (British Vogue)

The usually private Irina Shayk has given an emotional, revealing interview to British Vogue, in which she opens up about losing her father, and life in the wake of her breakup with Bradley Cooper. “In all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she reflected. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she added. “Life without B is new ground…It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Jeremy Scott Will Show at Paris Fashion Week

Goodbye to all that — Jeremy Scott has moved his Fall 2020 show from New York Fashion Week to Paris. The news broke yesterday in an email to editors, simply saying the designer wants to “pay homage to the city that launched his design career.” A location has yet to be announced.

The ANDAM Prize Announces $500,000 Endowment

The ANDAM Prize has just opened its 2020 competition, and this year the program has a record €450,000 ($500,000 USD) endowment to support the French fashion industry. Google France and L’Oréal Paris have joined as this year’s private sponsors.

There are four prizes up for grabs: the ANDAM Grand Prix grants € 250,000 ($278,000) and mentorship from Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit to a designer establishing a sustainable business in France. The Pierre Bergé prize awards €100,000 ($111,000) and a mentorship from DEFI executive director Clarisse Reille to a French fashion brand to help it reach an international audience. The Innovation prize gives €50,000 ($55,000) and a mentorship from Yann Gozlan, founder and president of Creative Valley, to an entrepreneur or start-up creating technological solutions in fashion design, production, and distribution, to develop their project in France.

Finally, the Accessories prize grants an accessory brand € 50,000 ($55,000) and a mentorship from Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director of Longchamp. “I am extremely impressed by the strength of the creative vision and techniques deployed around accessories,” she says. “I am looking forward to discovering the 2020 candidates and to mentor the future winner in her/his strategic development of her/his brand.”

Applications for the competition are open online now, until April 27. Finalists will be selected and announced at the end of May.

Natalia Vodianova Gets Candid About Her Childhood (Youtube)

In the latest episode of Derek Blasberg’s “How I Got Discovered,” Natalia Vodianova tells her incredible story of escaping poverty through her big break in modeling. It’s so much more than a rags to riches tale. The entire video, below, is worth a watch.

