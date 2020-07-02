Extra! Extra! The Daily Summer Is Out!

News

Out today, The Daily Summer returns with our annual July 4th issue. Supermod, Candice Swanepoel, is on cover duties for the issue and talks to us inside about her successful line, Tropic of C, and how she spent quarantine. We also rallied our favorite chicsters to send some much-needed good news our way. Friends like Nadine Leopold, Olivia Palermo, Igee Okafor, Maye Musk, Oscar de la Renta’s Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Peter Som, and MORE tell us something good. Plus! We catch up with Montauk’s main man, Oli Benz, about his new song, check in with Blue One’s super-couple, Crystal and Jarret Willis, find out Unlimited Earth Care’s Frederico Azevedo’s most challenging project, and there’s pages and pages of summer fashion and Hamptons dish! 

You can read The Daily Summer NOW or get a copy everywhere in the Hamptons. 

