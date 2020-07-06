Kassatex Has Big Things Ahead In The Works

Everyone from décor impresarios like Ryan Korban and Ashley Stark Kenner to fashion fixtures Brian Atwood and Carly Cushnie to Hamptons regulars Margaret and Geoffrey Zakarian has fallen for Kassatex. Quickly garnering a fierce following amongst the hautest nesters, the company is showing no signs of slowing , even during these difficult months. THE DAILY checked in with Alexandra Fritz Khoudari to get the scoop on what’s next for the East End’s most wanted interior brand.

You’ve been around for more than 20 years now. Tell us how Kassatex came about.

My husband, Ernesto Khoudari, started Kassatex in 1999 after managing his family’s South American mills and working with textile manufacturers all over the world. He started with one bath towel and grew his company from there.

Where do you find your summer inspirations?

I am currently getting so much inspiration from Ed Hollander’s gardens and cooking meals I would enjoy in a restaurant at home. It’s all about the backyard dinner parties this summer. Last summer, we created a summer capsule collection with Veronica Beard inspired by Goldie Hawn in the movie Overboard. And over the holidays, we created an essential travel set with hunting season and most recently, a Mother’s Day collection with Peloton. This holiday season, we’re creating a gorgeous capsule collection with world-renowned interior designer Sara Gilbane. And a few more are in the works for 2021.

Speaking of collabs, how do you find people to feature on your blog?

We are always fans first. Our blog is produced by our director of strategic partnerships, Kelly Florio Kasouf, who also manages our collaborations and creates content that is focused on different readers, such as our Designer Dossier series, for those interested in the interior designers. We are inspired by our Between the Sheets series to satiate our love of voyeurism and see how others live with an in-bed Q&A, and of course our Explore pieces, where we ask notables like [Grecian jewelry designer] Ileana Makri or the Mikoh swimsuit designers Oleema and Kalani Miller [based in Hawaii] to give us their favorite locales for some insider experiences.

You’ve got everything from robes to tabletop wares. Do you plan to expand into anything else soon?

We have lots of great projects in the works and don’t be surprised if you see Kassatex in every room at home within the next year! Not only do we create collections for hotels like 1 Hotels, Four Seasons, The Surrey, and Baccarat Hotel, but we have created a hotel bedding collection for those desiring a hotel experience at home. It caters to the consumer who owns a rental property and wants to re-create that high-end hospitality vibe.

Does the brand look for sustainability when creating designs?

Absolutely. As an ongoing pursuit to create green, sustainable products, we have partnered with OEKO-TEX and Made in Green certified mills around the world for the majority of our collections. OEKO-TEX looks at hazardous substances, such as heavy metals, toxic dyes, and carcinogens, making sure textiles are safe for the consumer and the environment. Our Made in Green products have also been tested against a list of more than 350 harmful substances, and were produced in a factory committed to sustainable, environmental, and social practices.

How have you been coping during quarantine?

Luckily the home category flourished during this time and gave us the opportunity to figure out what our consumer truly needs in life. A quick refresh of sheets to new bath mats, plush robes, and a full redesign with bath accessories, our collections are the ultimate in instant gratification when you need to add more comfort at home during this time.

What are you looking forward to this summer?

Finally walking on the beach with friends who I haven’t been able to see since quarantine, shopping in Amagansett, and no more virtual schooling!

Any travel plans…if even possible?

I don’t have travel plans because I’m expecting a baby and due in early August!

Congrats! So we will be anticipating a baby line soon!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.