Daily Events Diary: Kim Kardashian, Candice Swanepoel & Friends Party In Miami, Chicsters Gather in Wellington, Saks Toasts To New Talent, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Kim Kardashian and friends celebrate Skims Swim at Swan, Miami

Party in the city where the heat is on! Kim Kardashian hosted an intimate VIP dinner at David Grutman’s Swan to raise a glass to the launch of her Skims Swim pop-up in Miami’s Design District. Guests dined at the hot spot’s garden terrace on Hamachi Crudo, Crispy Artichokes, and Dover Sole as the mogul made a toast about the launch of her inclusive beach-ready line—while in a custom metallic Skims look, of course. Notable attendees included Khloe Kardashian, David and Isabela Grutman, Naomi Osaka, Candice Swanepoel, Karolina Kurkova, Lourdes Leon, Camila Coelho, Steph Shep, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro, amongst others.

Wölffer Estate says ‘cheers’ to Summer in a Bottle Côtes de Provence Rosé with Joey Wölffer, Marc Wölffer, Daphne Oz, Delfina Blaquier & Nacho Figueras

Wölffer Estate hosted the launch of its newest rosé, Summer in a Bottle Côtes de Provence, in Wellington, Florida with its nearest and dearest. Guests toasted to the quintessential summer sip over a Provençal-inspired menu (this new wine brings a European élan to this much-loved Hamptons staple!) and joined Joey Wölffer, Marc Wölffer, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, and Daphne Oz in ringing in the warmer months. Guests included Georgina Bloomberg, Jane Keltner de Valle, Isaac Boots, Samantha Angelilli, Lisa Perry, Lauren Layne Merck, Zachary Weiss, Elizabeth Kurpis, Bridgette Hill, Stephanie Hill, and more. Salut!

Images: BFA

Juan de Dios celebrates 5th anniversary

Colombian swim and resort wear brand Juan de Dios blew out five candles on the cake with a super chic luncheon hosted by The Latin American Fashion Summit. Also taking place at Swan (when can we go?!), the label’s Maria Valencia and Isabela Gutiérrez joined LAFS’s Samantha Tams on hosting duty to welcome guests including Karolina Kurkova, Delfina Blaquier, Taliana Vargas, Jenny Lopez, Alexis Traina, Aerin Lauder, Christy David, and Emily Caillon-Chene.

Images: Tamara Bejar Warnholtz

Closing night of The Latin American Fashion Summit

Also in Miami! To close out The Latin American Fashion Summit, footwear designer to the stars Alexandre Birman and LAFS co-founders Estefania Lacayo and Samantha Tams hosted a celebratory dinner and cocktail reception hosted by Zacapa Rum. The stylish evening at the DuPont building was a nod to emerging fashion designers, Women’s History Month, and a final cheers to the LAFS event, which seeks to amplify talented Latin American voices. Among those in attendance were designers Johanna Ortiz, Kika Vargas, Maygel Coronel, and the Alexandre Birman team, as well as Atenas Hernández, Tuti Barrera, Jessica Barboza, Emilia and Elisa Ochoa, Rafaella Raffo, and more. The programming portion of the evening also announced the three‘PITCH to LAFS’ winners for 2022: Port de Bras, Annaiss Yucra, and Susana Vega Jewelry. Until next year!

Images: Getty/Courtesy

Neon and The Cinema Society host special screening of “The Worst Person in the World”

Ask any film buff, and they’ll tell you that “The Worst Person in the World” is one of 2022’s most unmissable movies. At a recent screening for the double Oscar-nominated rom-com at Crosby Street Hotel, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and the picture’s acclaimed actress Renate Reinsve were in town to meet fans. The intimate gathering also brought together Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos, John Slattery and Talia Balsam, Edie Falco, Cherry Jones, Bennett Miller, Gina Gershon, Paulina Porizkova and her son Jonathan Raven Ocasek, Marin Ireland, Jo Ellen Pellman, Christiane Seidel, Jessica Vosk, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Anna Baryshnikov, Zach Booth, Sloane Crosley, Willa Fitzgerald, Tovah Feldshuh, Sarah Himadeh, Alex Lundqvist, Fern Mallis, Nicole Miller, Vanessa Moody and Sasha Reheylo, Robbie Myers, Arden Wohl, Tara Westwood, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir

Images: BFA

Saks celebrates graduating class of inaugural Emerging Designer Accelerator Program

Meet the New Wave! Saks CEO Marc Metrick hosted an intimate cocktail reception in the chic surroundings of L’Avenue to spotlight the graduating class of the retailer’s inaugural emerging designer accelerator program, The New Wave at Saks. At the event, Metrick made a toast to congratulate participating brands including Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Ashya, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, BruceGlen, Busayo, Kimberly Goldson, LaQuan Smith, and Reese Cooper for completing the year-long program. The talent all entered the accelerator program last April and were immersed in a multi-faceted opportunity which armed them with the tools to take their brands to the next level. Additionally, each brand had the opportunity to receive a $10,000 grant to support their business operations and growth, as well as dedicated marketing support from Saks. This April, the second year of the program with another eight new brands—watch this space!

Images: BFA

Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s screening of “Mothering Sunday”

At the Tribeca Screening Room, “Mothering Sunday” star Odessa Young and director Eva Husson were amongst the guests who gathered to watch the new movie, which takes place on Mother’s Day in 1924 and brings together an all star British cast including Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Olivia Coleman. Also in attendance were Sony Pictures Classics co-president Tom Bernard, Rebecca Dayan, Pablo Schreiber, Bennett Miller, Jennifer Beals, Geneva Carr, Gina Gershon, Julianna Canfield, Edmund Donovan, Wyatt Oleff, Jo Ellen Pellman, Chase Sui Wonders, Eve Plumb, Lexi Bloom, Alex Lundqvist, Fern Mallis, Syrie Moskovitz, Anne McNally, Gilles Mendel, Kevin Hubsmith, Zani Gugelmann, Brad Oberhofer, Fabianne Therese, Frederique Van Der Wal, Robert Verdi, Antoine Verglas, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

