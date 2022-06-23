Daily News: Lisa Aiken Is Heading To Vogue, Saks Partners With Blade, American Dream’s New Eateries, Larroudé x LoveShackFancy, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Lisa Aiken is now executive fashion director at Vogue.com

As commerce content becomes an increasing focus, Vogue.com has scooped one of the fashion industry’s most prominent buyers. Lisa Aiken has been named executive fashion director at the site, where she will lead commerce strategy and oversee editorial features that drive revenue. The British street style fixture was most recently at Neiman Marcus, where she was the director of fashion and lifestyle, following a long stint at Moda Operandi as vice president and buying director of fashion. In her new role, she will report directly to Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and Vogue’s global editor in chief as well as Mark Pilipczuk, senior vice president of consumer revenue at the company. “I’m very excited about Lisa joining the Vogue team at such an exciting time,” Wintour said of her appointment. “Our colleagues around the world are collaborating like never before and seeing incredible digital growth. Lisa’s extensive experience in a luxurious e-commerce space and building cross-teams across platforms. Her natural leadership has made her an exemplary choice for this role, and I look forward to seeing how she can further expand Vogue’s global footprint and pave the way for innovative partnerships.”

Chanel will host next Métiers D’art show in Dakar

Mark your cals: on December 6, Chanel will stage its Métiers D’art collection in Senegal’s capital city, Dakar. ”By choosing Dakar, the House wishes to make the savoir-faire of its Métiers d’art resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city,” the luxury brand said in a media alert. Dakar has long been the West African capital of couture craftsmanship, boasts a vibrant street style scene thanks to its lively markets and upmarket malls, and is seen as a thriving and emerging fashion hub.

American Dream announces forthcoming The Food Hall at American Dream

Sure to satiate you as you shop, American Dream is getting set to open The Food Hall; an elevated fast-casual dining destination across 10,000 square feet that brings together global and local cuisine, wine, beer—and games too. Opening officially on July 13, NYC mainstays Lady M and Vanessa’s Dumpling House will cut the ribbon on their first New Jersey outposts. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Best Pizza will also be joining the offering, as well as a first-of-its-kind wine concept called Vinoteca. Dream Bar are set to follow in the fall, plus the all-natural bakery Bang Cookies this winter.

Saks Out East

Saks Fifth Avenue is coming to the East End…kinda. During three select weekends between July and September, Saks is partnering with Blade whereby flyers will receive a gift from Saks upon check-in and can enjoy Saks in the city cocktails from L’Avenue in the Blade lounge before take off. And if you’re not dropping a small fortune to fly to the Hamps, you can still get in on the fun as Saks will wrap certain Hampton Jitneys in their campaign branding too. Once more, Saks is offering same-day delivery from the city to The Hamptons for a $25 fee if customers based in Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Southampton, Wainscott, Water Mill, or Westhampton place an order Monday through Friday before 10AM.

Marina Larroudé teases Larroudé collab with LoveShackFancy

In a meeting of the minds, Larroudé and LoveShackFancy have partnered for a range of retro platforms, perfect for any party girl worth her salt. The founder of the eponymous footwear and accessories brand broke the news on her own Instagram account today, in tandem with Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s Resort ’23 offering going live. The printed and metallic iterations of the best-selling Dolly Sandal will hit shelves in October and November. See you on the dance floor!

