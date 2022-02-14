Daily Adventures: A Daycation at American Dream with Sophie Sumner and Igee Okafor

Daily Front Row faves Sophie Sumner and Igee Okafor recently spent an unforgettable afternoon at American Dream, located just minutes from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The entertainment, retail, and dining complex is a sprawling 3 million square feet that features attractions such as DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Legoland Discovery Centre, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW ski hill, and more.

Fashion lovers will find everything they’ll ever need at The Avenue, American Dream’s unrivaled luxury shopping experience, including the only Saks Fifth Avenue in N.J., a two-story Hermès flagship, Dolce & Gabbana, and much more. American Dream’s extensive retail portfolio also includes flagship locations of Aritzia, H&M, Sephora, Lululemon, Primark, and more. Follow along as they took a day off to have a dream daycation! It doesn’t get any cuter than these two!

Will you?…

The Garden (designed as the Garden of Love for Valentine’s Day) experience includes countless photo moments, thanks to its distinct and bright design. Faux wedding proposals not included.

The Avenue Life

Sophie and Igee checked out The Avenue’s many luxury stores, including Saint Laurent, Mulberry, Jonathan Adler, and even a pop-up from fashion icon Iris Apfel. There’s much more on the way, including boutiques from Gucci, Gentle Monster, and Zadig & Voltaire.

Grazie!

The cuties took in an incredible lunch at Carpaccio, the first Northeast location of Bal Harbour’s fave restaurant. The Italian cuisine was heavenly as always! Generous portions, impeccable service, the bread! They didn’t want their lunch to end, but we had more to do!

Clubbing at Saks

Shoppers are flocking to the new Saks Fifth Avenue (the only one in New Jersey!). Sophie and Igee met with style advisor Christian Martin at The Fifth Avenue Club for one-on-one assistance to add a few looks from Balenciaga, Balmain, and L’AGENCE (you name the designer and it’s there) to their wardrobes and something special to wear to The Daily’s recent 20th-anniversary party. American Dream was a partner on the big bash!

Nickelodeon Universe

Sophie and Igee had the time of their lives at the largest indoor theme park in North America. The park boasts

the world’s steepest roller coaster, the world’s tallest and longest-spinning coasters, and the world’s tallest indoor spinning drop tower. Lest we forget, there’s a record number of Instagram-worthy moments everywhere.

DreamWorks Water Park

The final destination of the day was to the world’s largestindoor waterpark. It’s beyond epic! You can also meet characters like Shrek and Poppy, and bring friends to Luxury SkyBoxes designed by Jonathan Adler. Good vibes were everywhere!

Coming Soon!

Dream Wheel, a 300-square-foot observation wheel offering stunning views of NYC’s skyline!

The Game Room Powered by Hasbro—a first-of-its-kind arcade concept!

Skip Barber Karting Academy, a 40,000-square-foot indoor go-kart experience!

Only 5 Miles From Manhattan Weekend bus service from Port Authority or take a Lyft!

Instagram @americandream

TikTok @americandream_official

All photography by Caroline Fiss

