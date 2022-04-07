Daily News: Micaela Erlanger Weds In Custom Prada, Valentino & Bergdorf Unite, Ty Haney’s Next Move, Plus! Springtime Fun With Veja, Jacquemus, Chanel, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Micaela Erlanger’s weekend wedding festivities

Much-consulted celebrity stylist and bridal authority Micaela Erlanger became a client to herself over the weekend—choosing a custom Prada number to tie the knot in. The stylist and her now-husband, restaurateur William Osbourne, spent the weekend among friends and family at Miami’s lush Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, where the “grand finale” to their wedding festivities was to be had. Being that Mrs. Osbourne has styled the likes of household Hollywood names, it was no surprise to see actress Lupita Nyong’o in her bridal party and other A-listers in attendance. See pictures, shot by Christian Oth Studio, below.

Valentino and Bergdorf come together

Spring has sprung… at Bergdorfs! Following the sole retail debut of Valentino’s Archive Collection at Bergdorf Goodman, the duo teamed up again for yet another exclusive. This time, the matter at hand is Valentino’s springtime offering, dubbed Rendez-Vous. Beginning today, the experience will enjoy a run until April 10 with a calendar full of in-store events, coffee moments, shoppable bouquet carts, pastries for the taking, giveaways, and more. Speaking of decor, the department store’s 58th Street facade will be accompanied by a custom vintage taxi complete with collection branding, along with displays in the store’s Fifth Avenue windows. To show off the collection, the duo has tapped actress Emma Roberts, who will join the Bergdorf team on its Instagram to try on looks from the collection. Though, if you’re local, you can see it—life-size Zendaya cutouts and all!—for yourself on the store’s second floor.

Veja & Mansur Gavriel drop sustainable (and colorful!) sneaker edit

Need some pep in your step? You’re in luck, as Veja and its most recent collaborator Mansur Gavriel have come to a conclusion. The duo eschewed white sneakers, instead joining forces for a colorful capsule, featuring the sustainable French label’s most classic silhouette reimagined in the accessories brand’s splashy palate. The sneaker in question is Veja’s Campo, which can now be purchased in bright yellow, sky blue, bubblegum pink, and cream. Given that each party had been a fan of the other for some time, the collaboration only made sense. Though the official launch is not until April 21, customers can pre-order the $175 styles today on both brands’ sites.

Ty Haney is in an entrepreneurial mood!

Ty Haney, the founder of cult-favorite activewear label Outdoor Voices and just-launched blockchain reward platform Try Your Best, has revealed her new venture. Now, she’s trying her hand at wellness with Joggy, her latest company focusing on energy supplements and cannabis-based wellness products. Inspired by her personal experimentation with CBD, Joggy’s products will be geared towards both pre- and post-workout treatment, providing users with either spikes of energy or a calming effect for muscle restoration. Penciled to launch within the next few days, Joggy’s inventory—gummies, nutrient-dense supplements, and even a topical cream for sore muscles—will be available for purchase on Haney’s Try Your Best platform. Moving forward, both Joggy and the blockchain platform’s services will be more intertwined.

Coach amps up for Mother’s Day with heartfelt campaign

Introduced today, Coach’s “I Got It From My Mom” campaign is a sweet ode to mothers near and far. Dressed in coordinating outfits, campaign headliners Jennifer Lopez, Tommy Dorfman, Noah Beck, and Jessica Kelly can be found goofing around with their loved ones—with Dorfman and Beck with their moms, and Kelly with her daughter. Inspired by the passing down of Coach pieces from generation to generation, the campaign celebrates the role of mothers—as mentors, as fashion muses—and features sentimental testimonies from each of the stars. Hero styles featured include the house’s Pillow Tabby and Madison Shoulder bags. Catch a glimpse of it below.

Saks redecorates its six iconic windows for a special opening

Beginning today, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is taking over the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue to celebrate its grand re-opening. For the windows, the goal was to celebrate the world of roller skating, past and present, as well as Flipper’s decades-old heritage. The result? A cross-cultural blend of retro skate culture and modern couture, with the likes of Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, Paco Rabanne, Versace, and more on the mannequins—each with a pair of Flipper’s rental skates to tie each look together. In addition to the displays, the duo will be donating a portion of skate rental proceeds to the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation with the goal of shedding more awareness on mental health. The roller rink, which is slated to open at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on April 15, has not been in business since it closed its doors in 1981. See you there!

The Folklore raises $1.7 million, launches marketplace resources for African designers

The Folklore, a leading commerce company empowering African designer brands founded by CEO Amira Rasool, has announced its latest move to honor underserved African designers. Following a $1.7 million round led by Slauson & Co., the conglomerate has rebranded to form The Folklore Group, an umbrella for its just-introduced platforms. The Folklore Connect will allow African designers to connect with global retailers; The Folklore Marketplace will allow brands and consumers alike to discover, shop, and share fashion and lifestyle brands; and The Folklore Edit will invite consumers to connect and engage in discussion about the industry. “The world is beginning to wake up to the untapped talent across Africa,” said Slauson & Co’s managing partner Ajay Relan. “The Folklore highlights the best design talent across the continent, and demand for these products that reflect the culture is exploding.”

Chanel drops Inez & Vinoodh-directed bag campaign

A star of the Spring Summer 2022 runway, the Chanel 22 handbag has made its official campaign debut. For the campaign, the house tapped industry-acclaimed directing duo Inez and Vinoodh, as well as house muses Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak to flaunt the latest accessory fixture. Meant to showcase the everyday practicality of the carryall, the campaign features each muse going about their usual itineraries—with Depp applying lipstick, Qualley singing along to car tunes, and Peak frolicking about the city with friends. The Chanel 22 bag, which was first imagined by Virginie Viard and is named in honor of its debut year, is an ode to the house’s traditional codes: quilted leather, the “Chanel Paris” medallion and metal-leather chain. Catch a glimpse of the campaign here.

Betty White’s fine jewelry, wardrobe, and personal items to be auctioned off

To honor the life and legacy of Betty White, who passed away at the turn of the new year, Hollywood’s go-to auction house Julien’s Auction will host a sale of select items from the late icon’s personal repertoire. Beginning September 23, the three-day auction event will honor White’s eight decade-long career, and will include an exclusive offering of fine jewelry, TV-worn wardrobe pieces, career memorabilia, and so on. Key pieces to keep an eye out for include the multi-hyphenate’s director’s chair from The Golden Girls and a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch, studded with diamonds and blue sapphires. Registration for the event can be found online at JuliensAuctions.com, and bids can be placed by phone, proxy, online, or in person.

Karl Lagerfeld taps Amber Valletta for a quick, breezy capsule

For its latest project, Karl Lagerfeld has teamed up with fashion model, muse, and sustainability ambassador Amber Valletta for a short, but sweet capsule of eco-conscious wares. Dropped yesterday, the capsule is a nod to the supermodel’s personal style. Think: timeless, but different; versatile, but edgy. A champion of sustainability herself, it’s no surprise Valletta was pushing for conscious fabrics—with cactus leather, organic cotton, and recycled linen at the top of the materials list. To keep up with the environment-first narrative and the house’s eco codes, the collection’s outsourced manufacturing was kept to a minimum. Tank tops, trousers, classic tees, and a hero romper all range in price from €89 to €545, and are now available to shop online—on Karl Lagerfeld, Farfetch, and Zalando—as well as in select stores and retailers.

Net-a-Porter and Jacquemus get exclusive with capsule

Launched yesterday on the luxury retailer’s site, Net-a-Porter and Jacquemus have joined forces for an exclusive, summer-ready capsule. The 23-piece offering, which was inspired by the vibrancy of Palm Springs and the French label’s youthful edge, is an ode to rising temps and vacation itineraries in the making—off-the-shoulder cutouts, breezy linen fabrics, and bright summer hues. The design brainstorming went a little something like this: taking staple Jacquemus styles and reimagining them in hot pink and seafoam green, and in natural linen fabrics. Hero silhouettes include a raffia iteration of the cult-favorite Le Chiquito bag, a strappy pink one piece and, in true Jacquemus fashion, a branded bucket hat. Needless to say, the French cool-girl aesthetic Jacquemus fans know and love is back and ready for its summer run. Shop it here.

American Dream, Live Nation announce star-studded concert series

Entertainment and retail company American Dream has announced their collaborated concert series with Live Nation—and your favorite musical talents are probably already on the tip sheet. Set for May 7, the series will kick off with a live performance by rapper and hip hop personality Ludacris, followed by rapper J.I. on June 17. The multi-year partnership comes after American Dream’s Amusement Park Takeover series, which featured the likes of DJs Tiësto, Steve Aoki, and DJ Pauly D…yes, that very one! In addition to the series, the partnership promises more Live Nation events to take place on the American Dream stage. Pop-up shops, fan-to-artist activations, interactive experiences, and launch parties to celebrate the newest in music are also to be enjoyed. Tickets to any of the series’ events will be up for grabs beginning April 8 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com. Catch you there!

