Inside The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards 2021

The glittering and star-studded Fashion Media Awards ensured that glamour was well and truly restored to the NYFW calendar. The industry’s most noted and distinguished figures flew in from all over to celebrate one another and recognize the achievements of nine people in particular. Here’s your inside scoop on what went down!

The Daily Front Row’s eighth annual event was celebrated at the world-famous Rainbow Room, situated 65 floors above the metropolis. Upon arrival, chic attendees walked the red carpet and gave it their all on the step and repeat, before being interviewed by Cacharel’s host in situ, Jackie Mirrane. Further showing off their outfits (peep the recap of the evening’s style here), guests snapped pics at the I Am Glorious fragrance-themed Cacharel TikTok activation (peachy!) and with the ShopShops 360 Glam Cam.

With clinking glasses of Whispering Angel in hand—or chilled FIJI water for those who had evening shows to attend…or walk in!—it was a joy to see everyone reunite and catch up while saying ‘Cheers!’ to the return of in-person events. The evening was organized to celebrate the likes of Arthur Elgort (Lifetime Achievement), Precious Lee (Breakthrough Model), Carine Roitfeld (Fashion Icon), and more. Ps. Read more about the winners and presenters here.

Post-show, unrivaled nighttime views of the city came with a side of Lamberti champagne splits and custom-created Casamigos cocktails. King Buddha also ensured people could wind down after the evening of excitement, offering guests an insight into their full suite of CBD products (it’s the Apple Cider CBD gummies for us!)

Those in attendance were given Masuku Masks, and took home a gift bag of swag featuring products by Moroccanoil, Cacharel, King Buddha, Rinna Beauty Lip Kits, as well as a trio of Belvedere Organic Infusion minis, a voucher for new training facility NYLO Fitness, and two new books: The Pale Tiger and The Yellow Suitcase.

Very special thanks to our sponsors Kerastase, Cacharel, FIJI Water and Whispering Angel. The Daily would also like to thank SV Productions, who were responsible for the impeccable production and execution. Watch the show below!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.