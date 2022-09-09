Fashion Media AwardsNews

IT’S HERE!!!!! The Daily Front Row’s NYFW/Fashion Media Awards Issue Lands Today!!!!!

by Freya Drohan
(Sophie Elgort)

Oh baby! It must be officially day one of New York Fashion Week because your Daily has arrived in all its fashion-filled glory. As you head to the shows all over the city in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for the issue’s cover starring the sensational Tyler Cameron and Lameka Fox.

This glossy edition will keep you company as you wait front row for the action to begin, with a ‘chic sheet’ to the hautest parties in town, a guide to what’s happening on and off the runway, intel on new comers and returning icons, and a catch up with fashion’s go-to person for juicy goss. (Sssssh!)

Flick through and you’ll find our divine September fashion story with Cameron and Fox too—who star as a stylish couple all dressed up as they indulge in suite life living at the Baccarat Hotel’s penthouse, lensed by Sophie Elgort, in the upcoming season’s looks.

Plus! Get into interviews with many of our FMA honorees for 2022—including Maye Musk, Mel Ottenberg, Karen Elson, Doja Cat, Michael Fisher, and Sam Edelman. As well as one-on-ones with Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Quinn, Busy Philipps, and oh so many more.

What are you waiting for?! Read the issue below. See you out there!

