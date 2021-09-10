Icons Only! The Daily Front Row Honored These Nine Industry Jewels At The Fashion Media Awards 2021

We’re still catching our breath after a glittering night spent at the Rainbow Room celebrating the fashion industry’s finest to the backdrop of the New York City skyline! In tandem with the return to an in-person NYFW, The Daily Front Row hosted its eight annual Fashion Media Awards in a bid to shine a well-deserved spotlight on both newcomers and those who’ve shaped the zeitgeist over the decades. Our host, Alan Cumming, had the room of luminaries in stitches of laughter, while emotional moments between friends on stage recognizing each others’ drive and determination had us reaching for the Kleenex…

Let’s get into it—congratulations to our fashion family!

Fashion Legend: Carine Roitfeld, presented by Gigi Hadid

Back on the runways and working the ballroom in new season Givenchy, Hadid choked back tears as she thanked legendary editor Carine Roitfeld for taking a chance on her way back when. Good instinct, one might say!

Breakthrough Model: Precious Lee, presented by Samira Nasr of Harper’s Bazaar

Atlanta-native Lee has had a year with more resume highlights than most models could even dream of, but beyond her poise, grace, and beauty, she wowed those in attendance with a thought-provoking and rousing speech about industry representation.

Style Icon: Rita Ora, presented by Charlie XCX

Brits unite! Musician Charlie XCX paid tribute to her ‘party buddy’ Rita Ora, whose personal style transcends genres and categories. We hope we get the call to join this pair on their next night out out! Accepting her award, Ora said: “Coming from Kosovo to London as a refugee, I didn’t feel that things like this would happen to a girl like me. Adapting to a new environment was difficult, but my dreams kept me hopeful and I found comfort in the artistic expression of both music and fashion.”

Fashion Icon: Stella Maxwell, presented by Vladimir Roitfeld

Carine Roitfeld’s handsome son Vladimir was on presenting duty, bestowing the Fashion Icon award on his dear friend Stella. Ah, stellar Stella…what can we say?! The supermodel nails every look whether she’s on the runway, in a campaign, or off-duty. We salute you!

Style Curator: Cristina Ehrlich, presented by Stephen Galloway

Revered red carpet and celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich was presented her award by choreographer Stephen Galloway, who told the crowd that Ehrlich’s own origins are in the dance world too. Makes sense, considering her acute and innate awareness of understanding and dressing the female form; making sure every one of her A list clients looks and feels the best version of themselves.

Fashion Entrepreneur: Irina Shayk, presented by Candace Swanepoel

Something we didn’t know? Color us surprised to hear that Irina Shayk and Candace Swanepoel once lived together as 16-year-olds in a shared model apartment in NYC. While Swanepoel said she’ll keep their “shenanigans” a secret for now (boo!), it made for a sentimental moment when she presented the award for Fashion Entrepreneur to Shayk, who’s made waves with many brand collaborations—including her hit Tamara Mellon capsules—in the past year.

Fashion Innovator: Christian Siriano, presented by Alicia Silverstone

Siriano had the audience in stitches of laughter recounting the story of how he grew up learning about fashion from Silverstone’s iconic Clueless character Cher. Plot twist! When they finally became acquainted decades later (as the actress was thrilled to learn about the designer’s label’s cruelty-free fashion non-negotiables), Siriano was floored to realize that she knew nothing about fashion. Beyond his ethical commitments, Silverstone made a point to speak to how the designer has so far created and donated 3,000,000 masks for frontline workers. The friendship between these kindred souls is our new obsession!

Editor of the Year: Laura Brown of InStyle, presented by Tommy Dorfman

Australia-native Laura Brown is a rare one: someone who is equally kind and powerful. And she manages both traits with aplomb and an industry-famed sense of humor. Newly-minted InStyle cover star Tommy Dorfman was on duty to present, crediting Brown for not only giving her her first American cover, but for always making her feel seen.

Lifetime Achievement: Arthur Elgort, presented by Christy Turlington Burns

Talk about a major moment. Those in attendance were treated to a nostalgic glimpse at fashion history when Christy Turlington Burns presented the Lifetime Achievement honor to incredible image maker Arthur Elgort. The supermodel said, “Arthur, you opened up a whole world to me and taught me how to be one of the best of my era. You taught me where to put my hands, how to move more delicately, how to eat and talk while jumping on a trampoline or riding a bike, all while being photographed and in the process somehow make whatever I was wearing look like others would want to wear it too. You have documented my evolution into womanhood and at each step of the way, treated me with dignity and respect. If you are lucky to know Arthur, you love him. I certainly do.” Now, where did we put those Kleenex?!

The Daily would like to thank our sponsors for making the awards possible: Kerastase, Cacharel, FIJI, Whispering Angel, Lamberti, King Buddha, and Rainbow Room. Additional thanks to Casamigos, Belvedere, and SV Productions.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.