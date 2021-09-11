Peep The Red Carpet Style At Last Night’s Fashion Media Awards

Wow—we’re still catching our breath after The Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Media Awards, which took place on Thursday evening during NYFW at the glittering treasure that is Manhattan’s Rainbow Room. While the panoramic views of the city were breathtaking, nothing could take away from the star power in the room. So now, what you’ve really been scrolling Instagram incessantly for—the style! While sultry black and dramatic dark sequin numbers proved a favorite amongst the supermodels, social media influencers went big with metallic gowns, ruffled tulle, and daring cut-outs. Get outfit inspiration for your next big night out, right this way.

Photography by Hannah Turner-Harts, Getty Images, and Caroline Fiss.

The Daily would like to thank our sponsors for making the awards possible: Kerastase, Cacharel, FIJI, Whispering Angel, Lamberti, King Buddha, and Rainbow Room. Additional thanks to Casamigos, Belvedere, and SV Productions.

