How ShopShop’s Glam Cam Captured FMAs Style In All Its Glory

by Freya Drohan
If you didn’t get a good outfit pic, did the outfit even happen?! Lest party people not get to share a FULL view of what they wore to the 8th annual Fashion Media Awards to Instagram, The Daily enlisted ShopShops to install its 360-degree Glam Cam at the Rainbow Room ahead of the star-studded event.

And, mais oui, who would want to miss these outfits? Ensuring you can document all of your NYFW fashion, ShopShops’ Glam Cam is in situ outside show venue 608 Fifth, meaning you can snap and share to your heart’s content this season. Follow ShopShops on Instagram for more, more, more!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

