The Style At The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards Was Off The Charts! See All The Looks Right Here!

Last night, the industry’s brightest stars gathered at the glittering Rainbow Room to celebrate one another’s accomplishments, as the Daily Front Row hosted the ninth annual Fashion Media Awards. The event, a true jewel of the NYFW calendar—if we do say so ourselves, and we will!—highlights both emerging and iconic talents alike and boy, do people serve their best looks on the night.

Attendees arrived to a swarm of paparazzi outside the Rockefeller Center and made their way upstairs to the venue to walk the red carpet. Guests discovered the latest haircare must-haves from Kèrastase and posed at the floral-adorned LAGOS jewelry photo wall, sampled the delicious offerings from luxe chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher, and helped themselves to glasses of rosé from the beautiful Whispering Angel tower.

As industry insiders mingled and enjoyed flutes of Lamberti Prosecco, hydrated with Fiji water, or sampled shots of better-for-you Origen Vodka (don’t mind if we do!), they watched as some of the fashion and entertainment world’s most luminous names filled the iconic ball room. (More on the winners and presenters here!).

Among our favorite looks of the night were Making the Cut’s Heidi Klum in Zuhair Murad and her daughter Leni’s gorgeous Monique Lhuillier number, Doja Cat’s Viktor & Rolf moment, a sparkling and mesh headpiece worn by the inimitable Daphne Guinness, and Karen Elson in vintage Ferragamo from Shrimpton Couture.

Post-event, as guests flitted off to shows, parties, or home for a much-needed night of sleep amidst the shows, they took home goodie bags brimming with product from Mario Badescu, LAGOS, Ferrero Rocher, and more.

Among those in attendance, as well as the honorees and host Busy Philipps, were Devon Windsor, Christine Quinn, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Christine Chiu, Fern Mallis, Erica Pelosini, Model Roz, Charlotte McKinney, Richie Shazam, Tessa Brooks, Tezza and Cole Barton, Rebecca Vallance, Draya Michele, Ashley Haas, Lexie Wood, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Garrett Swan, Eric Rutherford, Candace Bushnell, Devon Lee Carlson, Josie Canseco, Aurora Culpo, Sophia Culpo, Yovanna Ventura, Tika the Iggy (!!), and oh so many more.

