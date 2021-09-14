After The Party, There’s The After Party! Inside The Standard & Kacey Musgraves’ Exclusive Post-Met Gala Bash

Depleted energy levels are obviously not an issue for the fashion crowd right now! On the back of NYFW and following the Met Gala’s triumphant return to an in-person event, the who’s who were seen partying the night away at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room.

The 11th annual exclusive Met Gala After Party, hosted by artist Kacey Musgraves, brought out the industry’s most notables figures—who hot footed it from the Met Museum to the downtown institution to dance until the early hours. How do they do it! Among those in attendance were (deep breath!) Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Ben Platt, Barbie Ferreira, Timothée Chalamet, Brooklyn Beckham, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Christian Siriano, Charli XCX, Chloe Fineman, Ella Emhoff, Zoey Deutch, Daniel Levy, Paloma Elsesser, Jeremy O. Harris, Josh O’Connor, Gigi Goode, Hailee Steinfeld, Mary J. Blige, Maluma, Olivia Rodrigo, Evan Mock, Shawn Mendes, Tommy Dorfman, Tessa Thompson,Wes Gordon, Zac Posen, Andrew Saffir, Anthony Vacarello, Dylan Penn, Emily Blunt, Ivan Bart, Jack McCoullough, Lorde, Joan Smalls, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Petras, Lazaro Hernandez, Peter Dundas, Prabal Gurung, Sharon Stone, Symone, Hunter Schafer, Lili Reinhart, Maisie Williams, and many more.

Feast your eyes on the glamour below!

Photography by BFA/Courtesy of The Standard.

