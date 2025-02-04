Cole Haan is back in the Flatiron District! The popular American label has opened its third New York City store on 5th Avenue and 19th Street, housed in a historical 1904 neo-Renaissance landmark building. “New York has long been a key and successful market for Cole Haan, and we’re excited to open a new store in this vibrant city in the iconic Flatiron District,” said CEO Jack Boys in a statement. “This next step in our brand and retail journey offers a unique opportunity to engage with both long-time and new customers allowing us to share our most innovative products and classic designs in one of the world’s most inspiring neighborhoods.”

Glossy floor-to-ceiling windows bring light into the chic new space, which features an open-floor plan housing Haan’s range of women’s and men’s footwear and accessories. Fresh white walls and plush blue furniture smoothly complement its herringbone wood floors, mosaic tiles, and aged iron chandeliers. Imagery of the Flatiron building and Cole Haan‘s own archival designs are displayed throughout, adding the finishing touch to a space that’s modern and sharp—and, of course, uniquely New York.

As it opens the doors to its latest store, Cole Haan is also introducing the fashion world to its latest Spring 2025 collection. The brand’s newest products are featured throughout the store, including its dapper dapper loafers, oxfords, and sporty men’s ØriginalGrand Energyweave Oxfords, plus signature ØriginalGrand 2.0, ZERØGRAND Remastered, and GrandPrø footwear collections. The women’s range includes its elegant, comfortable Graclyn Mary Jane and Georgie ballet flats, plus the sharp Carolyn tote bag—a versatile, transformative foldover style ideal for the girl on the go!

You can check out Cole Haan’s new store now at 142 5th Avenue in New York City, open from 10am-7pm (Monday—Saturday) and 11am-6pm (Sunday).

All images: Courtesy of Cole Haan

