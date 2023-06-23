Inside The American Ballet Theatre June Gala, Future Named Guest Creative Director At Lanvin

The ABT June Gala marks the return to The Metropolitan Opera House for the season

Stars stepped out and put their best sartorial feet forward last night to attend the annual June Gala at Lincoln Center. The elegant occasion presented the New York premiere of Like Water for Chocolate—a new three-act ballet inspired by Laura Esquivel’s novel, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon—and celebrated the season’s return to the Metropolitan Opera House. The evening’s champagne reception and black-tie dinner welcomed notable guests such as Katie Holmes, Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick, Julianne Hough, Jason Rodriguez, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Sulcer, Candace Bushnell, Lumi Cavazos, Quentin Grimes, B Michael, Mark-Anthony Edwards, Amy Astley, Cynthia Rowley, Wilson Cruz, Joselo Rangel, Tony Plana, Marysol Castro, Ali O’Neill, Grace Duah, Prabal Gurang, Chris Lowell, Tia Adeola, Carly Cushnie, Ezra Williams, Jon Boy, and more. The June Gala honored Yolanda Santos, founding member of ABT’s Global Council and founder of Ballet de Monterrey, and Laura Esquivel. American Ballet Theatre will offer 12 performances of Like Water for Chocolate through Saturday, July 1, with globally renowned conductor Alondra de la Parra to conduct the first four performances.

See what everyone wore, below:

Lanvin reveals details for Lanvin Lab, with Future as first creative director

After Bruno Sialelli’s exit in April, Lanvin has announced plans for its next chapter. Following Sialelli’s four-year tenure at the French house, Lanvin does not intend to install another traditional creative director, and is instead opting to follow the increasingly popular format of inviting cultural figures to oversee one-off collections. Newly-announced Lanvin Lab will welcome tastemakers to collaborate each season, and first on the bill is Grammy Award-winning musician Future. According to a media alert, the first collection, which will be presented during Paris Fashion Week this Fall, will nod to music. Specifically, how music inspired founder Jeanne Lanvin, whose daughter and muse, Marguerite, was an accomplished musician. The brand added in the alert that Madame Lanvin was always an arbiter of culture, and her ability to bring together writers, musicians, actors, theaters, and design aficionados during her heyday would serve to inspire Lanvin Lab. The upcoming offering will include ready to wear for women, men, and accessories. Atlanta-born Future is known for his eclectic personal style, and his popularity includes an Instagram account that boasts 24million+ followers. Future’s past clothing/merchandise endeavors include the lines Life Is a High and Freebandz, on which he enlisted his longtime creative director Fred Foster. Watch this space!

