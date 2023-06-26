Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Italia Cover, Kering Beauté Acquires Creed, Gitano Celebrates Pride

Busy day for Kim Kardashian!

It’s a double whammy for Kim Kardashian today who released her new SKIMS campaign and covers Vogue Italia’s July issue. Steven Klein shot the Skims campaign reuniting him with Kardashian, who he has shot several times in the past. She wears pieces from pieces their new Rubberized Scuba Swim and Faux Leather Swim collections, paired with black thigh-high boots and long black gloves. The campaign also includes buzzy male model Ben Crofchick.

For Vogue, she has a more old Hollywood vibe in a shoot by Rafael Pavarotti. Inside the issue she reflects on her life without Kanye. “Now, I’m at a time where I just want to do the right thing,” she says. “I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business and value my relationships with my kids. In terms of what I want to leave behind, I’m not the type of person who forgets about where she came from. I am grateful for all of it.” The issue hits stands tomorrow.

Kering Beauté acquires Creed

Kering is upping their beauty game. The French luxury house has acquired the Creed line of fragrances for a undisclosed amount. “The acquisition of Creed is a major step for Kering Beauté,” Kering said in a statement. “A perfect fit with its portfolio of renowned luxury brands, it immediately provides Kering Beauté with the required scale, an outstanding financial profile, as well as a platform, supporting the future development of other Kering Beauté fragrance franchises, by leveraging in particular Creed’s global distribution network.” Creed was sold by the Creed family to BlackRock and Ferrán in early 2020.

Gitano celebrated Pride

It was Pride on Sunday in New York and chicsters headed to Gitano on Governor’s Island for their annual celebration. The event included a performance by Madison Rose and welcomed Zane Phillips, Froy Gutierrez, Johnny Sibbilly,James Scully, Spice, Geena Rocero, RJ King, James Whiteside, Ezra Williams, Kyle Kreieger, Prabal Gurung, Rigo Lora, and Gitano’s James Gardner.

Photos: BFA

