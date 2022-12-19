Billie Eilish threw a star-packed party to celebrate turning 21

Billie Eilish blew out 21 candles on the cake with a bonanza of a bash at The Edition in West Hollywood. Among those who joined the chart-topper were Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Barbie Ferreira, Petra Collins, Ashnikko, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne, and Eric Andre. The Oscar-winner was also joined by her boyfriend, The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, and the party was kitted out with a ceiling full of hanging disco balls, a photo booth, and Christmas-themed decor, including Eilish herself dressed as Mrs. Claus and a candy cane-adorned birthday cake.

Jeremy Clarkson slammed for comments about Meghan Markle

ICYMI…Meghan and Harry are everywhere you look. Since the divisive couple’s tell-all docu-series hit Netflix this month, everyone has been weighing in with their opinions. In a now-viral piece for The Sun, British TV presenter and journalist Jeremy Clarkson, 62, wrote about his “hatred” for the Duchess of Sussex, describing a particularly disturbing and graphic scene he envisions. When excerpts of the paragraph began to circulate online on Sunday, uproar ensued. In the piece, he also says it annoys him that “young girls” think Markle “was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens.” He continues: “That makes me even angrier. Can’t they see everything that’s happening is so very obviously pre-planned.” The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) in the UK has now received more than 6,000 complaints over the article—which is almost half the total number of total complaints the media regulator received in all of 2021. Clarkson’s daughter Emily, who is a longtime anti-cyber bullying campaigner, condemned her father’s words on Instagram too. The former Top Gear presenter posted on Twitter today saying he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt.” The article has not been taken down by The Sun, nor has the tabloid commented on the matter, although the editor has added a mention of Clarkson’s tweet to the end of the column.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

Vogue omits Andre Leon Talley’s death from roundup of 2022’s ‘biggest fashion moments’

In a new recap posted on Vogue.com rounding up this year’s most monumental moments when it came to fashion news—from designer debuts and runway swan songs to an it girl wedding, the undeniable shade of 2022, and, umm, lots of Julia Fox mentions—there was one thing noticeably missing: the passing of Andre Leon Talley. While the longtime Vogue editor’s death was called out in a separate article posted back in November titled “the fashion figures we lost in 2022,” Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the omission.

Julia Fox DIY'ing a bandeau top is on this list of Vogue's biggest fashion stories of 2022 but André Leon Talley's death isn't. https://t.co/bcN7foFGfZ — Amy Odell (@amyodell) December 19, 2022

Adele spotlights Harris Reed’s plans for Nina Ricci

For the fifth weekend of the Las Vegas residency, Adele and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi turned to young London-based designer Harris Reed for the star’s latest custom black evening gown. Reed, 26, who was recently announced as the new creative director at Nina Ricci, shared that Adele’s off-the-shoulder tulle frock was the first custom look the house had taken on in five years. “I am honored to dress somebody that completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity. Adele wears a hand embellished polka dot gown, the polka dot being a strong Nina Ricci archival brand code,” the designer, who is gender non-binary, wrote on Instagram. Reed will make their runway debut in February during Paris Fashion Week, promising that Adele had given fans a “small nod of what’s to come.”

LuisaViaRoma is coming to NYC

NoHo just got more glam. Italian luxury e-tailer LuisaViaRoma is reportedly preparing to open a brick and mortar multi-brand boutique at 1 Bond Street. While it’ll be the first permanent home for LVR in the US, it previously tested the waters with a Manhattan pop-up back in 2018. The 7,855-square-foot retail space will be sitting pretty right next to exclusive member’s club Zero Bond, with nearby neighbors including Showfields, Kith, and buzzy lifestyle and wellness spots such as Heyday, Ora accupuncture, Rise Nation, and AARMY.

OG supermodels unite

A supermodel reunion: festive edition! Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Helena Christensen caught up over the weekend when Malibu-based Crawford paid a visit to New York City. Christensen and Crawford both took to Instagram to share snippets of the reunion, which the Danish beauty called “the highlight of December.” Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber and Turlington’s other half Ed Burns were also in attendance for the rare meetup—one that’s not runway or campaign related, that is, with Turlington stating “Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often!” How wholesome!

Ariana Rockefeller toasts The SIL at her UES apartment

Rockefeller invited notables to her beautiful home for cocktails to celebrate the new digital home of The Sil, which features independent designers. Natalie Bloomingdale launched the site five years ago and just gave the shopping platform a facelift. “The SIL was created to help friends with young fashion brands, to serve as a platform for these incredible female entrepreneurs,” Bloomingdale said last Thursday. The evening brought out Eric Goldie, Jeremy Batoff, Stephanie Bayan, Zach Weiss, Punch Hutton, Peter Davis, Lilah Ramzi, and more.

