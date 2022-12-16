The Barbie Trailer Is Finally Here, Daisy Edgar-Jones To Play Carole King

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been released

So far, we’ve only had limited press shots to base our excitement on. But now Warner Brothers has kept us satiated with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action Barbie movie. Set to hit theaters July 21, 2023, here’s a closer look at what to expect from the flick, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in new biopic

Emerging red carpet style star Daisy Edgar-Jones has just landed her biggest role yet. The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing actress, who has already received Golden Globe and BAFTA nods, is set to play Carole King in a new project spearheaded by Sony Pictures. According to Variety, the film will serve as a big-screen adaptation of the phenomenally successful musical Beautiful and its documentation of King’s early struggles and journey to global success in the ’60s and ’70s. Tom Hanks has reportedly signed on as a producer too, while Oscar-winning Lisa Cholodenko will direct.“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” King told Variety. Watch this space!

