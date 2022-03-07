INFLUENCER OF THE WEEK: MEREDITH DUXBURY

Your Daily is launching a new fashion-insider series featuring the hautest influencers in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle worlds. First up is the divine Meredith Duxbury who we managed to interview in the midst of all the shows to share what she’s obsessing about during Fashion Month, her Spring splurge and what it takes to catch an influencer’s eye.

Do you have a go-to look when attending the shows?

“I don’t really have a go-to look for Fashion Week, I love being open to everything. It’s important for me to always match the vibe of the designer while also adding my own touch to the outfit, so I’ve loved adding fun accessories and playing around with fun hair and makeup looks.”

Any designer that you’re excited about this season?

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Christian Cowan show the most because I love how unique and fun his pieces are. I love how detailed all of his collections are and how he’s not afraid to be bold and colorful.”

Did you spot any celebs front row?

“I saw Leonie Hanne at the PatBo show who’s a fashion influencer from Germany. She’s a huge inspiration to me in the fashion world and I loved seeing her looks for the shows and how she played around with some fun colors!”

Do you have any trends that you’re loving on the Fall runways?

“I think the sequin and extreme cut-out trends give such a fun, sexy spin on the pieces. Something like the Prada Re-Edition 2000 sequined Re-Nylon mini bag would add fun sequins into an everyday look. I also think a top with shoulder cut-outs or chest cut-outs adds a unique but chic vibe to any look as well.

What did you splurged on for Spring?

Definitely purses. I think they can elevate a look so much, and they can also change how an outfit is perceived. You can dress your look up with a purse that adds a pop of color and some fun detailing.

Any advice for small business owners who want to get on influencers’ radar?

“They should be as unique as possible. Tapping into trends in the fashion world that are relevant, whether they are on the TikTok side or on the runway that you can somehow incorporate into your own content and create a new trend, will be very helpful in getting your brand out to influencers. Everyone is always searching for something new to try such as a cool platform shoe or ultra-mini boots like those seen on Coach’s runway.”

