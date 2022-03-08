Editor’s Pick: Olivia von Halle Silk Satin Slip Dress

What: Meet Bibi Waltz—no, not a person per se. But a fittingly glamorous and sophisticated name for your new favorite dress. And with beloved luxury lifestyle Olivia von Halle on the label and 100% 19 momme silk in the care tag, you know it’s going to feel like a dream to wear.

Who: You could say that British former trend forecaster Olivia Von Halle always had her finger on the pulse of what fashion lovers wanted. But she herself couldn’t seem to find suitably glamorous sleep and loungewear that scratched the itch. Enter her eponymous brand of divine pajamas, robes, cashmere tracksuits, slippers, and slinky slip dresses which she founded in 2011, inspired by doyennes of style from bygone eras.

Why: It’s the pearl straps for us! In this little number, we would happily flit around our apartment, whether it would be quaffing Champagne or tea. Hell, we’d even take the Bibi Waltz out on the town, after all it’s what the dancer-inspired print would want. Just add a strappy black stiletto and a vintage evening clutch and you’re all set.

Where: oliviavonhalle.com

How much: $610