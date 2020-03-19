Indya Moore Gives Coronavirus Relief to Most Vulnerable, Hamptonites Panic Shop for Luxury Goods

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Indya Moore Offers Direct Relief to Most Vulnerable During Coronavirus Crisis (Instagram)

Actor and activist Indya Moore is offering direct financial support to black trans and queer people in need during the Coronavirus crisis. “Black trans women are the last of us all to receive help and resources if any at all,” said Moore in an Instagram post. “Its really important to me to prioritize those who will always be thought of last if thought of at all.” After giving away $7,500 to more than 100 people in need, Moore’s Cash App account was frozen for the week (there is a $7,500 per week limit on Cash App), but if you want to help her help others, you can still send her money (her Cash App account is $IndyaAMoore) and she will continue to redistribute it directly to members of the black and brown trans and queer communities in need as soon as she is able (her account unfreezes March 26, 2020).

In the meantime, hey, Cash App! How about making an exception for Moore, reopening her account, and letting her continue to do the important and compassionate work she is doing?

Wealthy Hamptonites Are Panic Buying Luxury Goods (New York Post)

Panic shopping is as big an issue in the Hamptons as it is in the city, as those who can have fled Manhattan for their beach houses and begun spending like crazy as the hoard food and booze from upscale grocery and liquor stores on the island. “I had one customer spend $8,000,” said Joe Gurrera, founder of Citarella. “You know when you see someone with a full shopping cart? Now they have five… [they are buying] pretty much everything they can. Instead of asking for one or two steaks on a tray, a customer will buy the whole tray. Then they’ll move on to shrimp, and buy all the shrimp, and then they’ll buy all the salmon steaks.” According to Gurrera, he is doing more robust business now than he ever has in July or August. Ridiculous.

Prada and GUESS Are Way Up, While Burberry and Zara Are Way Way Down

Financial news in the fashion world is a little mixed right now. Prada is reporting a 24.5% rise in profits and a 2.7% increase in revenue in 2019, although they will certainly take a hit due to COronavirus, just like everyone else. And GUESS shares were up more than 25% last night in after-hours trading following the release of a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report. “We closed the year with strong liquidity and a solid balance sheet, which positions us well to navigate through the current coronavirus crisis,” said GUESS CEO Carlos Alberini in a statement.

Meanwhile, Burberry has seen a trading fall in the realm of 40 – 50% in the last six weeks due to the pandemic, with more losses expected, and Zara’s parent company, Inditex, has postponed a planned dividend in light of a 24.1% sales decline in March. At the same time, Inditex is taking steps to help the medical community during the crisis. “We are working to bring the materials the Spanish health authorities have indicated they need most urgently: masks, gloves, protective glasses, caps, shoe covers and face shields. Inditex will lend logistical support in transporting the materials the Spanish government acquires directly from China,” the company told WWD.

Playboy Shuts Down Print Publication After 66 Years (WWD)

Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, announced yesterday, via an open letter posted on Medium, that Playboy will no longer produce a print publication. “Last week, as the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally: the question of how to transform our U.S. print product,” Kohn wrote. “We have decided that our Spring 2020 Issue, which arrives on U.S. newsstands and as a digital download this week, will be our final printed publication for the year in the U.S.” Moving forward, the brand will be digital first, at least in the U.S.

Pyer Moss Turns NY Offices in Coronavirus Relief Donation Center

In an effort to help with the Coronavirus crisis, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond has turned the brand’s New York headquarters into a donation center for much needed medical supplies like masks and gloves, which Jean-Raymond will be donating where they are needed most — hospitals. Jean-Raymond is also setting aside $5,000 to buy whatever relevant supplies he can for donation and another $50,000 for minority and women-owned small creative businesses who are currently in distress.

