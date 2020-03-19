This story was repurposed from the Spring 2020 issue of the Tracy Anderson magazine. For more great fitness, health, and wellness content, be sure to subscribe or pre-order your copy now.

Wondering how you can start today on a positive note? The best way to kick off your morning is by listening to upbeat, feel-good tunes. There’s something so exhilarating about cranking up the music, tuning out your thoughts, and dancing like there’s no tomorrow. In fact, music stimulates our brain’s pleasure and reward systems, which explains why listening to your favorite hits on repeat feels so good. Music often motivates us to push through our last set of moves or go that extra mile. Outside the gym, music has the power to connect us with others, inspire us to reach our goals, and release us from the stress and tension that plague our everyday lives.Music can certainly set the mood, which is why Tracy created a playlist full of energizing hits. So, put on your headphones, turn up the tunes, and get ready for the best day ever.

1. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

2. Hang With Me by Robyn

3. Look at Her Now by Selena Gomez

4. I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas

5. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

6. Soulmate by Lizzo

7. Cross Me (feat. Chance The Rapper) by Ed Sheeran

8. Ice Cream by MIKA

9. Can We Pretend (Cash Cash) by P!nk

10. Arabesque by Coldplay

11. Salt by Ava Max

12. Kick It to Me by Sammy Rae

13. Funkytown by Lipps, Inc.

14. BLOW by Ed Sheeran (with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars)

15. Gave You Everything by The Interrupters

16. Eagle Birds by The Black Keys

