Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas has confirmed via Instagram she has tested positive for COVID-19. The influencer and fashion designer who has 1.3 million followers on social media wrote a detailed account of her symptoms and expressed her gratitude that she was able to be tested. (Her friend Dr. Jake Deutsch, who runs the Cure Urgent Care facility on the Upper West Side in New York offered to test her for the Coronavirus and influenza. Deutsch is the husband of designer Brian Atwood.)

View this post on Instagram 🤍 A post shared by Arielle Charnas (@ariellecharnas) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

“I realize that there are many individuals, both in New York City, and nationwide, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical care at the first sign of sickness, and access to care is #1 priority in a time like this,” Charnas wrote. “It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access.”

She confirmed she tested positive and her symptoms include chest pain, a low-grade fever, headache, sinus pressure, body aches, skin sensitivity, loss of appetite and diminished senses of taste and smell.

“Like many of you, this pandemic has me on heightened alert and I took what I viewed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me.”

Charnas added that her husband, Brandon Charnas, is also “unwell,” but that her young daughters are showing no symptoms.

The post has received supportive comments from her peers such as Danielle Bernstein, Chiara Ferragni, and Sai De Silva.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.