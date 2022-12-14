Iman is British Vogue’s January cover star

Legendary supermodel Iman is gracing British Vogue’s January 2023 cover—a first in her almost 40-year career. Inside the mag, the Somali industry icon tells writer Funmi Fetto about her family’s experience as refugees when they lost everything as a result of a military coup in their native country, how Peter Beard discovered her (albeit not in the way he would eventually tell the press), the impetus for forming Black Girls Coalition with Naomi Campbell and Bethann Hardison in the ’80s, and how timing finally aligned for her to meet and fall in love with David Bowie. A longtime vocal advocate for diversity, Iman didn’t hold back when she spoke about her views on where the industry is at right now, saying: “Don’t give me a handout, because that in itself is a racist act. The reason a lot of [racist] things are happening in our industry is because there is nobody [non-white] in decision-making positions. These people exist. So this idea that we are asking for a seat at the table… I’m done with the seat at the table. Let’s just dismantle the whole table.” Read the full feature here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Daniel Lee reveals plans for Burberry tenure

Daniel Lee sat down with Vogue’s Nicole Phelps to share his (thoroughly British) vision for heritage house Burberry. With his debut set to be unveiled on February 20, it’s been a fast turnaround for the former creative director of Bottega Veneta—not that he’s fazed. Among his revelations, Lee says he’s preparing to write this chapter by focusing on and reinterpreting the 166-year-old brand’s three distinct codes, the check, the knight, and the gabardine. The designer, 36, adds that he’s keen to strengthen existing production partnerships in the UK (“It’s exciting to think about…how we can help save jobs”) and won’t be working with a stylist in-house. Someone who was on speed dial, though, was photographer Tyrone Lebon. Lee enlisted his former collaborator at Bottega Veneta to shoot a campaign starring influential figures in dance, football, music, and theater, which will be released in the new year. He tells Phelps: “Burberry flies the flag for Britishness and for the UK and for culture. So we have to use our platforms because we have a responsibility to communicate those things. I don’t know if this is the right way to say this, but more than surprising people, I really would like them to see the new vision and feel reassured—like, ‘Oh, yeah, this makes sense: This is what Burberry should be.’”

The CFDA adds to its board

The Council of Fashion Designers America hosted its biannual board meeting on Tuesday—its first in-person gathering since COVID. The board, made up of 18 CFDA designers, added new names to the fold, unanimously electing Prabal Gurung and Aurora James as vice chairs, Maria Cornejo as secretary, and Stacey Bendet Eisner as treasurer. (Previously, Tracy Reese was vice chair, Vera Wang was secretary, and Stan Herman was treasurer.) Additionally, Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali, and Reed Krakoff were reelected as Board Members. All will begin their roles on January 1, when Thom Browne assumes his role as chairman, replacing Tom Ford.

The New York Times releases its most stylish people of the year list

From polarizing politicians to sports stars with swagger, the New York Times has dissected the fashionable figures of the year…or at least those who got us talking. There’s plenty of surprises in there (ummm, Heidi Klum specifically as the worm) and nods to fictional characters too (Carmie and Richie being called out for The Bear raised an eyebrow but we get it). Head over to see who made the list here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.