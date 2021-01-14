Ugg’s New Face Iman On Discovering Her Love For Painting And Why NYC Is As Resilient As Ever

If you were doubting Ugg’s glow-up to becoming the shoe of 2021, feast your eyes on the latest campaign starring legendary supermodel Iman. The fashion force appears looking like a chic stay-at-home vision, wearing the brand’s must-have (and model-approved!) mini boot, as well as the classic and cozy Coquette style.

Iman joins the likes of Andre Leon Talley and Dennis Rodman, who have recently featured in the new FEEL campaigns. The 65-year-old muse spoke to the brand about how she is ~ feeling ~ about the current situation. Despite being somewhat anxious as a result of the pandemic, she notes that she has been able to spend some restorative time in nature thanks to her country house getaway. And she’s also indulging in her creative side!

“During COVID, one thing that really made home feel safe is that it introduced me to painting,” she said. “My husband was a painter. My daughter is a painter. I have never painted in my life. So, just because I ran out of things to do, I took up painting and lo and behold, I just enjoy doing it. I started with charcoal – that is what I really gravitated towards, the simplicity of the lines. Then I went into oil painting. One thing I have learned through this is that I don’t have to be good at something to start something. I just have to not be critical of myself and just go for it.”

Iman added that she’s hopeful that NYC, which she has called home since 1975, will become its bustling, busy, brilliant self once again.

“I love New York,” she said. “It’s a changed city – resilient, but it has changed. It’s sad to see a lot of small businesses are not in business anymore. It just reminded me of 9/11 – when it happened, the city felt heavy. But I know we’re resilient. We’ll come through it.”

Read the full story on ugg.com.

