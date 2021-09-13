A New Bill Cunningham Exhibition Comes To South Street

The late great Bill Cunningham is being celebrated once again with a new exhibition of his work, Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham. The immersive experience opened over the weekend at Live Rocket Studios (home of the former Abercrombie and Fitch store at South Street) with a very Bill Cunningham approved crowd on hand.

Debbie Harry, Iman, Maye Musk, Zac Posen, Hilary Rhoda, Jordan Roth, Chloe Sevigny, Gina Gershon, Anne V., Samantha Barry, Fe Fendi, Amy Fine Collins, Fern Mallis, Sophie Sumner, Alina Baikova, Mariah Strongin, Vanessa Moody, Gillian Miniter, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Patrick McMullan, Mickey Boardman, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir headed downtown to toast the legendary street photographer, who died in 2016.

The exhibition was inspired by The Times of Bill Cunningham, the 2020 documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek, who created the exhibit with designer Edwin Schlossberg. The exhibition is sponsored by Shutterstock and runs through October 30th. You can get tickets HERE.

