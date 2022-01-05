Editor’s Pick: +Body Shapewear By Julia Haart

What: ‘Luxury’ and ‘shapewear’ aren’t two fashion concepts often uttered in the same breath—but then again Julia Haart has made an influential career out of routinely challenging the norm. Not least, when it comes to uniting how a woman can both look and feel her best simultaneously. Enter: the recently-launched +Body by Julia Haart. The range not only looks the part—have you ever seen bodysuits and control shorts this elegant?—but it also does the work. Thanks to its PowerBond™ fabric, the high-performance pieces will never distort, fade, or rip. What more could we ask?!

Who: Familiar to viewers of Netflix’ My Unorthodox Life, Julia Haart is a pint-sized force to be reckoned with in the fashion and entertainment world. The multi-faceted entrepreneur and designer is currently CEO of Elite World Group, where innovation is at the forefront of everything she touches. Her latest venture, +Body, is yet another love letter to women. After all, why should we ever have to choose between fashion and function, she routinely demands.

Why: Inclusivity! That’s the name of the game. With an impressive array of sizing (XS-3XL and cup sizes A-F for now) and a campaign that showcases women of all shapes, sizes, and ages—there’s a confidence-boosting style for everyone. The only difficult part is picking a favorite color.

Where: bodybyjuliahaart.com

How much: from $108-$228

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.