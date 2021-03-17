Taipei Fashion Week just wrapped, and we’re bringing you the scoop on what’s new and notable. After the inaugural Taipei Sustainable Collections show debuted last week to major applause, all eyes are on the area thanks to another display of uplifting, innovative, creative, and inspiring fashion. Here are the 13 brands—and a Young Talent Student showcase—to have on your radar.

#DAMUR

#DAMUR is designer Shih-Shun Huanga’s Berlin-based high-end streetwear, founded in 2015. With circular fashion front of mine, the brand is all about limiting waste by up-cycling and transforming fabrics and giving the an edgy new lease of life.

ALLENKO3

Designer Allen Ko of ALLENKO3 was once again influenced by industrial-style architecture, which lead to a collection—called 90 Evolution—full of practical, sleek urban-type separates.

BOB Jian

Femininity is BOB Jian’s specialty. The celebrity-favorite designer’s latest collection sought to transform the notion of traditional Taiwanese costumes into modern-day creations, with a nod to color, pattern, and texture.

C JEAN

Designer Chun-Yuan Jean focuses on traditional craft and fabric development, with a focus on colors from the natural world. Her new collection, Lost Birds, incorporates elegant, clean lines and an important underlying message about how nature is at risk.

DLEET

Avant garde, yet practical and wearable: that’s the balance that designer Lee Bei routinely strikes with her work. For the upcoming season, there’s a focus on minimalist silhouettes, a muted color palette, and a new take on what you might consider basics.

DOUCHANGLEE

Designers Stephane Dou and Changlee Yugin convey innovative contemporary concepts that are all at once sleek, dramatic, retro, and futuristic. Their latest collection, titled Real World, melds traditional yet romantic tailoring with high tech materials and a new perspective.

GIOIA PAN

Known in China as the “Queen of knits,” award-winning designer Yi-Liang Pan mixes up traditional knitting techniques into modern silhouettes. Her latest offering is a textural array of elegant, retro, and classic styles.

INF

Sustainably-minded designer Kuo Wei seeks to balance versatility and structure. Her latest culturally-inspired, embroidery-rich collection also utilizes recycled objects, like plastic bags, making it a nod to traditionalism and the environment.

ISABELLE WEN

Industry veteran Isabelle Wen has been a go-to for feminine designs for some 25 years. Her new collection, Roman Roland, incorporates crystals, natural silk, and linens for an effect that sophisticated and modern.

SIEVSON

Emerging designer Jill Shen (who founded the label in 2017) questions the fate of the future in her new 2062 MORN collection. The up-and-coming designer is known for reworking classic fashion items into new pieces, adding her own flair in the process.

SHIATZY CHEN

Often referred to as “the Chanel of Taiwan,” luxury brand Shiatzy Chen has been making waves since 1978. This season, designer Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia offers hopeful, powerful silhouettes and glamorous evening looks with his signature embroidery.

SILZENCE Men

Award-winning designer Jun-Liang Chen is as fascinated with local culture and societal issues as he is traditional craft. His new Void Color collection seeks to marry those interests, with elevated basics for the global man, with significant attention paid to homegrown aesthetics.

UUIN

It’s evident that founders Tzutsao Liu, Andrea Liu, and Van Lin have experience working across everything from stage costumes to couture. Their collective project, and the new collection Gardeners, fuses that sophistication and movement with ease.

Plus!

In a bonus display of what’s new, innovative, and exciting, fashion design students from Ling Tung University, Shu-Te University, Fu Jen Catholic University, and Shih Chien University were provided the opportunity and resources (thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education) to showcase their collections. See below for the lowdown!

