Taipei Fashion Week Brings Designers and Traditional Craftsman and Performing Artists Together

It’s that time of the year again! Taipei Fashion Week returned this week to show their gorgeous Autumn/Winter 2023 collections. This year’s group show highlighted the collaboration between 7 designers and 7 traditional craftsman and performing artists. Titled “CrossLab: Dialogue between Traditional Performance, Craftsmanship and Fashion,” the opening show represents the DNA of what Taipei Fashion Week stands for—where fashion is more than just part of an economic system, and allows us their artists to connect with culture and history.

This year’s show took place in front of Nankunshen Daitian Temple in Tainan, one of the oldest and most historically important temples in Taiwan. With 360 years of history, Nankunshen Daitian Temple represents not only local Taiwanese life, but also the most essential fashion elements in each crucial historical moment. The core of contemporary Taiwan fashion is derived from traditional craft culture, which was an ideal place to pay homage to the preservation of tradition in current times.

For the show, C JEAN collaborated with lacquer artist Ching-Shuang Wang; GIOIA PAN with Taiwanese opera master Mei-Yun Tang; JUST IN XX with traditional temple painter Wu-Nan Zhuang; BOB JIAN with Zhen Shou Temple Wu Jing Tang Folk Parade Club; TANGTSUNGCHIEN with Tung-Hua shadow puppet theater; YENLINE with paper sculptor I-Chang Chen; and WEI TZU-YUAN with Hsia-Sheng Chen, who specializes in traditional and creative knotting.

One of the key staples of Taipei Fashion Week is to focus on Taiwan culture pride and create a legacy where art and culture fuse in contemporary popular clothing, combining fashion with fields such as film, drama, popular music, performing arts, and traditional crafts. Their ultimate goal is to become an influential force in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion on an international stage and become synonymous with a respect for craftsmanship, cultivating talent, and driving endless creativity.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Taipei Fashion Week!

Taipei Fashion Week will continue through April 8th. For more information on the shows, check out tpefw.com.

