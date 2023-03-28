Taipei Fashion Week is back, returning to the spotlight last week with an opening group show in Taiwan. After the breath-taking show, at Nankunshen Daitian Temple, all eyes were then on the annual sustainable show. This time around, the third installment of the Taipei Sustainable Collections spotlighted six different designer brands.

With an emphasis on innovation and functionality, Taipei Sustainable Collections is an important platform for eco-conscious designers to showcase their wares while collaborating with Taiwan’s top textile manufacturers.

The Fall Winter 2023 lineup included both first-time and established brands. Joining the initative for the first time were PCES, which offered a sophisticated and functional collection made from Li Peng Enterprise’s fabrics created with recycled and reprocessed garment waste, as well as SYZYGY, who worked with New Wide Enterprise and Yi Shin Textile Industrial to turn earth-friendly yarns and recycled yarns into a collection which showed the multi-purposeful premise of single garments.

Among the established brands to return were DYCTEAM, which created practical, simple, and sleek styles with Formosa Taffeta’s new bio-based and recycled fabric cloths made from a unique technology of carbon capture and biological fermentation. Similarly, oqLiq worked with Shin Kong Textile and Zig Sheng Industrial to render recycled fishing net yarn, among other low-impact fabrics, into streetwear and functional outdoor clothing.

Then there was UUIN, which collaborated with Far Eastern New Century to transform low-emission dyed fabrics and fibers from recycled land and ocean waste into unique pieces inspired by life as art.

Returning once more was WEAVISM, who teamed up with Everest Textile to create gaming-inspired streetwear from ecologically innovative fabrics made from recycled PET bottles and factory waste.

Sustainability remains one of five core concepts of Taipei Fashion Week, which is a program endorsed by the Ministry of Culture. (Function, diversity, interdisciplinarity, and humanity are the other integral components.) Taipei Fashion Week will continue through April 8, and for the latest updates and scheduling information about this season’s runway collections, you can head to tpefw.com.

