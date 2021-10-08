Taipei Fashion Week Is Back! Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Opening Show

Ready to discover the most exciting emerging and established fashion talent from Taipei? Of course you are! Taipei Fashion Week returned yesterday with its opening show, ‘CrossLab: Dialogue Between Art and Fashion,’ which came complete with an immersive 5G experience that presented the runway collections in an all-new and innovative art-inspired guise.

Taking place on October 7, the opening event once again proved to be a major highlight of the Asian fashion calendar and drew crowds from near and far…virtually and in-person! This season, main themes include sustainability, functionality, diversity, cross collaboration, and humanity—influences which certainly shone through in the opening show.

Taipei Fashion Week is known as a programming event where tech and fashion collide, and the six designers who took part integrated digital technology to redefine the relationship between fashion and art. As such, the brands were paired up with six groups of artists—AUSTIN.W with artist, BP-Billy; C jean with artist, Ching-Lin Chen and Yu-Hsiu Ma; #DAMUR with abstract painting artist, Wu Tung-Lung; INF with illustrator, Chiaos; UUIN with mosaic artist, Chiang, Kai-Chun; and JUST IN XX with Taiwan contemporary art master, Paul Chiang, resulting in a vivid display of museum-worthy runway looks.

The event combined the digital and the physical, with audiences experiencing both a runway show at new space, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, as well as via the digital venue of Ambi Space One. Both experiences fused fashion with the future via a smorgasbord of visuals, installations, music, effects, sounds, and other elements to make the viewing experience as immersive as possible. A partnership with Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G also made sure multimedia images were transmitted and streamed to viewers tuning in from all over the globe at rapid speed.

“Fashion week is an especially exciting time for us, allowing us to express the full range and diversity of Taiwanese artistry and digital design,” said a representative for Taipei Fashion Week. “This year we will feature brilliant combinations of six Taiwanese designer brands and artists who bring together art and fashion, while partnering with Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G to transmit and stream multimedia images, technological music, and visual effects. The cross-domain and cross-venue cooperation creates a completely new way to choreograph a runway experience – promising a show that attendees will find absolutely unforgettable.”

