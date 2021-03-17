From beauty to lingerie, Rihanna’s Fenty empire has just about everything you need from top to toe—and now the mogul looks set to expand her product offering yet again. The brand recently filed trademarks for a range of hair products, according to Bustle.

The new trademark covers products and tools for hair coloring, styling, straightening, and relaxing, as well as dandruff shampoo and hair glitter. For someone who’s rocked as many unique hairstyles as Rih has—sleek middle parts, bobs, pixie cuts, beachy curls; she’s done it all!—it’s a natural next step in her brand’s beauty expansion.

Rumors began swirling when Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade, LLC filed a trademark application for Fenty Hair earlier this month, according to Elle. The singer and entrepreneur has yet to confirm that Fenty Hair is, in fact, coming—but trademark filings are solid proof that we will all have “bad gal” hair in the near future. After all, past trademark filings for other celebrity haircare and beauty brands did eventually come to fruition, including J.Lo Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

It’s unclear when we’ll hear or learn more about Fenty Hair, but the trademark indicates a strong chance that something special is coming. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye on RiRi’s Instagram for the latest news.

