This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jonathan Crespo is now CEO of North America at IZIPIZI.

2. Valeriya Chupinina is now beauty editor at Hypebae.

3. Morgan Evans is now market editor at The Cut Shop.

4. Micaela Murphy is now senior account executive at Exposure. Sienna Stern is now senior account executive at the comapny.

5. Rachel Neal is now community manager in the social division at SHADOW.

6. Liza Blake Rosen is now account director at Violetta Group. Vanessa Maertens is now showroom and VIP relations coordinator at the company. Lisa Nakache is now digital media coordinator at the company. Sarah Basit is now showroom assistant at the company.

7. Alastair James and Attitude have parted ways.

Plus!

8. The Lede Company is now representing Clinique.

9. Purple PR is now representing Temperley London and IWC Schaffhausen.

10. Ellen Molina-Mulcahy is now representing content strategy and celebrity relations for Nello.

11. House Of is now representing Leman Mercer.

12. Michele Marie is now representing Celia B and WAYO.

13. Autumn Communications is now representing Homage.

14. RK Communications is now representing Phème Paris.

15. SLC Public Relations is now representing Ultraceuticals.

16. NEXT is now representing Ava Dash.

17. PR Reconteur is now representing Nick Weber.

18. Beach House PR is now representing Dr. Sara Hogan and Krupa Koestline.

19. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Emeline and The Ryder Hotel.

