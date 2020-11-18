Wishlist! New H&M Conscious Collection Is Perfect For The Holidays—Even If You’re Not Going Anywhere

Tulle, sequins, and costume jewelry…oh my! H&M has shared its Conscious Exclusive Fall Winter ’20 collection lookbook and it’s a good ‘un. Better yet: the collection is created entirely from sustainably-sourced materials utilizing innovative and game-changing methods.

Pieces transformed from waste—including food crop leftovers and wood pulp—are unrecognizable in their new guise. Think: evening gowns in taffeta, jacquard, and ruffles; statement tops inspired by vintage prints and retro silhouettes; and tailored luxe suiting perfect for both lounging and dressing up. Unique accessories and jewelry, too, are also particularly tempting. Not least: choker necklaces, shoe clips, a chain belt, and sunglasses—all made from recycled materials. Meanwhile, minimalists will lean towards the wearable and chic-yet-understated shoes from the collection, derived from a trademarked vegan leather which is partly made from wine by-products.

The campaign—which endorses the message “wear the waste”—is fronted by Zinnia Kumar; an Australian-born, London-based ecologist, activist, and model.

The offering, which manages to be both ultra-glam yet suitable for relaxing in style at home, will be available at hm.com beginning December 3.

See the full collection below:

