Karlie Kloss Confirms Pregnancy For First Time In Cute Clip

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has finally confirmed that the rumor mill is right: she’s expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. A source close to the star told PEOPLE that the 28-year-old is pregnant in late October, but she had kept quiet until now.

The Project Runway host, who has over eight million followers on Instagram, shared an up-close video to her feed revealing her bare baby bump. The update comes just hours after the couple were papped out and about for the first time since rumors started circulating—with Kloss covering up any signs of a suspected pregnancy in an oversized black coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Kloss’ fellow models rushed to weigh in and congratulate her, including Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurková, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Hilary Rhoda, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook—as well as A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The angel investor and entrepreneur is the latest high-profile model to announce a pregnancy in 2020. Perhaps there’s something in the water, as the future generation of supers includes the soon-to-be-born offspring of Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Jess Hart, and Romee Strijd. Gigi Hadid and Hilary Rhoda also recently gave birth. Watch this space!

