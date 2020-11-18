Lais Ribeiro On Desert Island Beauty, Holiday Plans, And Starring In The New Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Campaign

Brazilian beauty Lais Ribeiro has been in the spotlight for over a decade, thanks to high-profile catwalk and editorial work with the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, and Versace. But she’s still quick to remember where it all began: moving to New York City as an unknown name and a young mom. The evocative scent of Donna Karan’s Cashmere Mist fragrance, which she wore during that time, can instantly transport her back—making her appearance in the new diverse and empowering campaign even more of a full-circle moment. The Daily caught up with the model to hear her Holiday plans, her desert island beauty musts, and what smells will always have a place in her heart.

You said on Instagram that Cashmere Mist was one of your first fragrances. Can you tell us a bit about that time?

I first fell in love with the Cashmere Mist fragrance back when I first moved to New York City from Brazil. I was just starting my career when I came across this fragrance and I immediately fell in love. I was wearing it all the time once I got my hands on my first bottle. Smelling this fragrance now really brings me back to that time and makes me feel so nostalgic, it’s the reason that it’s been one of my favorites over the years. Also, it’s truly the perfect scent for all occasions.

The casting for this campaign is incredible! What’s one thing everyone has in common?

We all share a passion for what we do, as well as strong sense of self.

What was the energy like during the shoot for this campaign?

Shooting with Marihenny, Lea, Khadijha, and Lisa was an absolutely amazing experience. We’re all so different, but having the opportunity to come together for this campaign and showcase a range of female beauty is what made the energy on set so moving and empowering. We also got to shoot with the amazing Charlotte Wales, who made us all feel so comfortable and beautiful on set.

Apart from fragrance, what are some of your favorite smells?

I love very fresh, clean, and floral smells around the house—so the Gardenia candle from Diptyque is one of my favorites. I also love the smell of baked goods! During the lockdown, I started to cook and bake a lot, so now I’ll bake some sweets and have the house smelling so delicious!

If you could only bring a handful of beauty products to a deserted island, what would they be?

I would have to bring my Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, Dr. Barbara Strum Hyaluronic Acid serum, Bite

Lip Balm, my Wet Brush for my hair, and, of course, Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF. Protecting your skin from the sun is a must!

What’s one backstage beauty trick you can let us in on?

The trick that I learned, and I still do this now, is mixing foundation shades. Sometimes one single color is not the perfect match for my skin tone, so I love to mix similar shades to get my own custom color.

What are your highlights of 2020?

Even though this year had its ups and downs, I have a couple of highlights and moments that I’ll cherish. One of them was when my family took a socially-distanced trip to Big Bear over the summer. It was my son’s first time there and we got to stay in a cabin, make s’mores, and hike some amazing trails. Another was reuniting with my fiancé, after being apart for what felt like forever.

How did you keep motivated, inspired, and balanced this year?

Being with my family is what kept me motivated and positive during this time. I was so grateful to be surrounded by my son, fiancé, sister, and mother as we were able be a huge support system for each other. I also made a point for my family and I to stick to a routine as much as we could, which really helped in making the days feel as ‘normal’ as possible.

You turned 30 recently, what’s one thing you’re excited about for this new decade?

I personally don’t feel like this is a new chapter, but just a continuation of an amazing journey and I can’t wait to continue learning more about myself, growing as a mother—and soon-to-be wife!—as well as grow within my career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro)

What are your plans for the Holidays?

This year’s festivities will definitely be a lot smaller than the years before. We’ll most likely just spend some good quality time together, around a nice home-cooked meal. Even though the Holidays will be different for us, as I’m sure it will for most peoples’ families, I know it will be just as special, especially with the year we all had.

What’s one thing on your Holiday season wishlist?

One thing on my wishlist this year is for it to be safe enough to see my family in Brazil soon!

